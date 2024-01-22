How many points did Caitlin Clark score? Exploring Iowa guard’s performance against Ohio State

Caitlin Clark has been the driving force for the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes once again this season. And she's on course to break the NCAA Division I women’s scoring record by next month.

Clark had another stellar outing against the No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Sunday, but it wasn't enough as Iowa fell to a 100-92 overtime loss. It was only Iowa's second loss this season after their defeat against Kansas State in November.

Nonetheless, Clark did her part and posted a season-high 45 points with seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 43 minutes. She made 14 of 16 free throws against Ohio State, converting 38.9% of her 3-pointers and 48.0% of her field goals.

Clark is fourth on the all-time list of NCAA Division I scoring with 3,306 points. She trails the leader, Kelsey Plum, by 221 points and could surpass the two-time WNBA champion by the end of February if she continues her excellent run.

Clark and the Hawkeyes (18-2, 7-1 Big Ten) will get nearly a week's break before their next game against Nebraska (13-6, 5-2). The game will tip off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa.

Caitlin Clark injury: What happened to Iowa star?

Caitlin Clark suffered an injury scare at the end of the matchup when a Buckeyes fan ran into her while storming the court as she was leaving the court. The Hawkeyes superstar fell to the ground after the collision.

Clark later said that she was OS and avoided any serious injury. However, she said she had the wind knocked out of her from the collision.

Clark is in the midst of a superb senior season at Iowa and has led the team to the top of the Big 10 standings, tied with Indiana (16-2, 7-1). She is averaging 31.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game.

