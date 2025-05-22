How many SEC players have won NBA MVP? A look at the conference's pro dominance

While the SEC was arguably the nation's best conference in college basketball this season, how has that translated to the NBA? In the short term, apparently pretty well. Kentucky's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the 2025 NBA MVP award, the league announced on Wednesday night. But is that a common accolade for the SEC?

How many SEC players have won NBA MVP?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the first Kentucky player to win an NBA MVP award. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Depending on how the count goes, either four or five SEC players have won the NBA MVP since the league began handing out the award following the 1955-1956 season. Here's a rundown on all of the winners.

Bob Pettit (LSU, 1956, 1959)

Pettit grew up in Baton Rouge and attended his hometown school, LSU. One of the greatest forwards of all-time, Pettit won the first ever NBA MVP award in just his second year in the league. He also won it in 1959, the year after he led the St. Louis Hawks to their only NBA championship. Pettit was an 11-time NBA All-Star, and the 92 year old is one of true legends of early NBA basketball.

Charles Barkley (Auburn, 1993)

Dubbed "The Round Mound of Rebound," before he was a TNT commentator with an opinion on everything, Barkley was an undersized forward from Auburn who might have been the best rebounder of all-time. He spent much of his pro career stuck on lousy teams, but in 1993, he led the Phoenix Suns to the NBA finals. Barkley averaged 25.6 points and 12.2 rebounds per game in his MVP season.

Shaquille O'Neal (LSU, 2000)

Yet another TNT legend who could hoop a bit in his day, O'Neal remains one of the most dominating true post presences in basketball history. A No. 1 pick of the Orlando Magic, Shaq on his MVP with the LA Lakers. He averaged 29.8 points and 13.6 rebounds per game for the Lakers. Shaq added an NBA FInals MVP to his MVP season as he won a title, one of four he won as a pro.

Kevin Durant (Texas, 2014)

Durant is the iffy pick. Texas, of course, was not in the SEC during his one season at the school. But since the Longhorns are now members in good standing, maybe Durant's MVP should get SEC mention. The lanky forward averaged 32.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in his MVP season. Durant went on to claim two NBA titles and may yet have some NBA highlights left.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Kentucky, 2025)

A Canadian import who played for a season at Kentucky, Gilgeous-Alexander has seen his NBA stock continue to rise. He led the NBA in scoring this season at 32.7 points per game, which is his third consecutive season of topping 30 points per game. SGA has led the Thunder to the Western Conference Finals and may yet add a league title to his MVP award.

What do you think of the SEC's NBA MVPs? Share your take on these legends below in our comments section!

