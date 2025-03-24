How many SEC teams are in the Sweet 16? Taking a look at the conference's dominance in men's March Madness

The men's SEC teams have dominated March Madness this year. Initially, there were a record 14 of its schools that qualified for the 68-team NCAA Tournament field.

While some have been eliminated in the early rounds, there are still a strong number of SEC teams that are in the Sweet 16.

How many SEC teams made it to the Sweet 16 in 2025?

Out of the 14 SEC teams that entered this year's March Madness, seven have made it to the Sweet 16. This is also a new record for the NCAA Tournament, for having the most number of teams from a single conference in the last 16.

Here are the remaining SEC teams in the 2025 NCAA Tournament heading into the Sweet 16:

No. 1 seed Auburn

The Auburn Tigers beat No. 9 seed Creighton 82-70 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to advance to the Sweet 16.

No 1 seed Florida

The Florida Gators narrowly beat No. 8 seed UConn 77-75 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to progress to the next round.

No. 2 seed Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers crushed No. 7 seed UCLA 67-58 in the previous round of the NCAA Tournament to qualify for the last 16.

No. 2 seed Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide took down No. 7 seed St. Mary's 80-66 on Sunday to enter the Sweet 16.

No. 3 seed Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats got the better of No. 6 seed Illinois 84-75 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to make it to the next round.

No. 6 seed Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels upset No. 3 seed Iowa State 91-78 on Sunday to reach the Sweet 16.

No. 10 seed Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks also upset Rick Pitino's No. 2 seed St. John's 75-66 in the second round to qualify for the Sweet 16.

As we enter the deep end of the NCAA Tournament, it will be interesting to see how many SEC programs make it to the Elite Eight.

