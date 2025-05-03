How many South Carolina women's basketball hoopers were selected No. 1 overall in WNBA draft?

Three South Carolina women's basketball players made it in the 2025 WNBA draft last month, marking the fourth time the program had multiple selections in a season for the last nine drafts. Te-Hina Paopao was selected sixth by the Atlanta Dream in the second round, the Indiana Fever selected Bree Hall with the eighth pick in the second round, while Sania Feagin went ninth in the second round, by the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Gamecocks flourished under head coach Dawn Staley, with at least one player being selected in nine of the last 11 WNBA drafts, including 11 first-round selections. South Carolina has 12 draft selections since 2020, tied for the most in the country in that span. This also includes an NCAA-best six first-round choices.

So, the question is, how many of these selections were the No. 1 overall picks? Here is what to know about the Gamecocks' overall top picks in the WNBA draft.

How many South Carolina women's basketball hoopers were the first overall picks in the WNBA draft?

Despite South Carolina's stellar record in the WNBA draft, only two players from the program were selected with the first pick in the draft. A’ja Wilson was the first Gamecock taken No. 1 overall, selected by Las Vegas Aces in the 2018 draft, while Aliyah Boston followed when the Indiana Fever selected her first overall in 2023.

#1. A'ja Wilson

On April 12, 2018, A'ja Wilson made history by becoming the first South Carolina women's basketball player picked first in the WNBA draft. The 2018 draft was celebrated at the Nike New York Headquarters, which saw Wilson get selected first by the Las Vegas Aces.

The senior forward was selected after she closed her final season as the most decorated women’s basketball player in South Carolina history. She led the Gamecocks to the NCAA Elite Eight for the third time in her four seasons and became the program's first four-time All-American. Wilson was a first-team member and a four-time First-Team All-SEC selection.

The Hopkins, S.C., native is also the first three-time SEC Player of the Year in conference history and a three-time finalist for the three primary national player of the year awards — Citizen Naismith Trophy, Wade Trophy and Wooden Award, winning all three.

Wilson remains the Gamecocks’ all-time leading scorer (2,389) and the second player in program history to finish with at least 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her collegiate career (Shelia Foster was the first to do it).

#2. Aliyah Boston

Aliyah Boston was selected as the first overall pick of the 2023 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever on April 10, 2023. The 6-5 forward/center was a three-time AP All-America First Team selection, consensus 2021-22 National Player of the Year and two-time Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

Boston averaged 13.0 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, leading the Gamecocks to a third consecutive Final Four appearance in her final season. She also won the Lisa Leslie Award as the nation’s top center for four straight years. In addition, she won the SEC Player of the Year twice and SEC Defensive Player of the Year four times.

Overall, South Carolina is one of five college programs to have multiple top picks in the same draft. The Gamecocks join prestigious programs that include Connecticut, Tennessee, Notre Dame and Stanford.

