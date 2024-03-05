How many teams have never made March Madness?

Kennesaw State v Indiana
Kennesaw State was the most recent team to make its first appearance in the March Madness

March Madness is almost upon us, and as usual, the nation awaits who will be fighting for "One Shining Moment" at the end of it all. The postseason tournament has huge dimensions, with the 32 Division I champions and 36 teams awarded at-large berths participating in it.

The current format is a huge increase in the total number of teams allowed to participate when compared with the initial eight teams that participated in the inaugural edition back in 1939. Despite this, 36 Div-I teams have never made March Madness. They are affectionately or disparagingly known as the "Never Made the Tourney Club".

Teams that have never made March Madness

SCHOOLCONFERENCE
ArmyPatriot
Bethune-CookmanSWAC
Central ArkansasASUN
Chicago StateWAC
The CitadelSoCon
DenverSummit League
ElonCAA
GramblingSWAC
High PointBig South
Incarnate WordSouthland
Kansas CitySummit League
MaineAmerica East
Maryland Eastern ShoreMEAC
UMass LowellAmerica East
New HampshireAmerica East
North AlabamaASUN
NJITAmerica East
OmahaSummit League
PresbyterianBig South
Purdue Fort WayneHorizon League
QuinnipiacMAAC
Sacramento StateBig Sky
Sacred HeartNortheast
St. Francis BrooklynNortheast
SIUEOhio Valley
South DakotaSummit League
StetsonASUN
UC RiversideBig West
USC UpstateBig South
UT MartinOhio Valley
UTRGVWAC
Utah ValleyWAC
Western IllinoisSummit League
William & MaryCAA

Can a previously non-qualifying famous team secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness?

High Point, Quinnipiac, and Grambling State are the teams that have never made the March Madness and could be in for the first time according to the experts. These schools appear in some of the brackets made by experts previewing the schools that could make the NCAA Tournament in 2024.

Kennesaw State was the last school to leave the "Never Made Tournament Club" when they defeated Liberty in 2023 to win the Atlantic Sun Conference title. They lost to No. 3 Xavier in the first round of the 2023 March Madness.

High Point is first in the Big South, with an overall record of 24-7. They are awaiting rivals for the Big South tournament's first game. Quinnipiac is first in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, with a record of 19-7, and will play Marist next. Grambling State is also first, this time in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

While none of these schools holds much chance of advancing very far in March Madness, they do have a very good chance to make their first appearance in the tournament which is already a success for them.

