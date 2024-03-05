How many teams have never made March Madness?

March Madness is almost upon us, and as usual, the nation awaits who will be fighting for "One Shining Moment" at the end of it all. The postseason tournament has huge dimensions, with the 32 Division I champions and 36 teams awarded at-large berths participating in it.

The current format is a huge increase in the total number of teams allowed to participate when compared with the initial eight teams that participated in the inaugural edition back in 1939. Despite this, 36 Div-I teams have never made March Madness. They are affectionately or disparagingly known as the "Never Made the Tourney Club".

Teams that have never made March Madness

SCHOOL CONFERENCE Army Patriot Bethune-Cookman SWAC Central Arkansas ASUN Chicago State WAC The Citadel SoCon Denver Summit League Elon CAA Grambling SWAC High Point Big South Incarnate Word Southland Kansas City Summit League Maine America East Maryland Eastern Shore MEAC UMass Lowell America East New Hampshire America East North Alabama ASUN NJIT America East Omaha Summit League Presbyterian Big South Purdue Fort Wayne Horizon League Quinnipiac MAAC Sacramento State Big Sky Sacred Heart Northeast St. Francis Brooklyn Northeast SIUE Ohio Valley South Dakota Summit League Stetson ASUN UC Riverside Big West USC Upstate Big South UT Martin Ohio Valley UTRGV WAC Utah Valley WAC Western Illinois Summit League William & Mary CAA

Can a previously non-qualifying famous team secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness?

High Point, Quinnipiac, and Grambling State are the teams that have never made the March Madness and could be in for the first time according to the experts. These schools appear in some of the brackets made by experts previewing the schools that could make the NCAA Tournament in 2024.

Kennesaw State was the last school to leave the "Never Made Tournament Club" when they defeated Liberty in 2023 to win the Atlantic Sun Conference title. They lost to No. 3 Xavier in the first round of the 2023 March Madness.

High Point is first in the Big South, with an overall record of 24-7. They are awaiting rivals for the Big South tournament's first game. Quinnipiac is first in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, with a record of 19-7, and will play Marist next. Grambling State is also first, this time in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

While none of these schools holds much chance of advancing very far in March Madness, they do have a very good chance to make their first appearance in the tournament which is already a success for them.