How many times has Duke been a 1 seed? Taking a look at Blue Devils' impressive March Madness record

The Duke Blue Devils are among the most prominent college basketball programs, especially when it comes to supplying a crop of NBA stars every year.

The fourth-winningest team in NCAA men's basketball history is also fourth all-time in NCAA Championships, with five. They are third all-time with 11 Championship Appearances, making 17 Final Fours.

This season has been more of the same for the team, which has cruised to the #2 seed in the ACC with a 23-6 record, tied for UNC's #1 seed record. Led by Kyle Filipowski, the team, under second-year coach Jon Scheyer, could be in a position to return to the promised land.

A look at Duke's history at the No. 1 seed

Mike Krzyzewski

The Blue Devils have been the top seed 14 times, second most in NCAA history. Their first run from the top came in 1986, while the latest happened in 2019, both under the legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Five-time winners Duke won the Championship in 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015, as the number 1 seed. The only exception was their first title, when they won as the #2 seed.

Duke holds the record for the highest win percentage in tournament history. It also has the third-longest streak as a Top 25 team with 200 consecutive appearances from 1996 to 2007.

What are Duke's chances of winning a title this year?

Under Jon Scheyer, Duke got off to a slow start in Year 1. As the third seed in the ACC, they were out of the tournament in the Round of 32. However, with a year's worth of experience, Scheyer has been in top form this season.

Further, a deep rotation led by Kyle Filipowski has made the team dangerous in every game they play. Tied for the #1 seed, Duke has high chances to make some noise in the tournament, potentially even winning.

Bookmakers, though, aren't giving the team much of a shot. With +2500 odds (that opened at +1200), the team's stock has fallen a bit. They are 12th in the odds rankings at the moment.

Do you think the Wildcats can go far this season? Let us know in the comments section below.