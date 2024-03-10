How many times has South Carolina women's basketball team made the NCAA tournament?

The consistent performances of the South Carolina women’s basketball team have helped it make its name as one of the top programs in the country.

It has been successful in establishing its dominance, scripting a two-year winning streak in Non NCAA tournaments.

Until mid-February, it had 43 straight victories in the conference and has continued its impressive run in March.

Lady Gamecocks competes in the Southeastern Conference. It started its journey in 1923 and played under the nicknames of Pullets, Caroline Chicks and the current one: Lady Gamecocks.

History of South Carolina women’s basketball team NCAA Tournament Appearances

The team has appeared in the NCAA tournament 19 times. It made its first appearance in the prestigious tournament in 2023 and the most recent one in 2023.

It went to the Final Four stage five times, in 2015, 2017, 2021, 2022 and 2023. The team stepped into the Elite Eight seven times. The first one was in 2002, while the last one was in 2023.

The Gamecocks have an impressive Sweet Sixteen appearance record of 13. Their first one came in 1982, while the last one was in 2023.

The team has entered the NCAA tournament second round 16 times. Their most recent appearances came in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Has the South Carolina women’s basketball team won the NCAA championship?

The Gamecocks had the distinction of winning the NCAA championship twice.

Under coach Dawn Staley, South Carolina has made its name as one of the finest intercollegiate basketball teams. The program won its second title with a 64-49 win over UConn.

Aliyah Boston’s performance in the tournament got her the Player of the Year award, while Dawn Staley got his hands on the Naismith Award for best coach in the nation.

Earlier, in 1980, the Gamecocks made the period one of its shiniest in history. In the Metro Conference, South Carolina won five regular-season conference championships and three conference tournament championships.