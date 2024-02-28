How many triple-doubles does Caitlin Clark have? Exploring Iowa star guard's illustrious college career

Caitlin Clark is rewriting the record books with her dazzling displays for the Iowa Hawkeyes. The superstar guard continues to stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis.

Clark, the walking triple-double machine, keeps wrecking opponents with her all-around brilliance, having already broken the NCAA women's career scoring mark. With Clark leading the scoring sheet night after night, many wonder how many triple-doubles she has.

How many triple-doubles does Caitlin Clark have?

Caitlin Clark has continued to fill box scores at a historic pace and recorded her 16th career triple-double in Iowa's 101-85 win over Illinois on Sunday. The superstar scored a game-high 24 points, alongside 15 rebounds and 10 assists, for her fifth triple-double this season alone.

Expand Tweet

Iowa has won all 16 games in which Clark has recorded a triple-double. Her 16 career triple-doubles rank second in NCAA Division I women's or men's basketball history, trailing only Oregon legend Sabrina Ionescu's 26 triple-doubles from 2016-2020.

Clark wasted no time filling box scores in Iowa threads, notching her first career triple-double in just her sixth game as a Hawkeye during a blowout win over Western Illinois on Dec. 22, 2020. She recorded 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists while requiring only 28 minutes of floor time - the fewest playing minutes she needed to record a triple-double in her career.

“I knew I was close, but I didn’t know how close,” Clark said at the time, per Daily Iowan. “And I think because I wasn’t shooting the ball very well tonight – just in the fourth quarter get other teammates shots, get them their confidence going, get them easy buckets for sure was kind of my mentality in the fourth quarter.”

Caitlin Clark college stats

Iowa vs. Indiana

Caitlin Clark has produced video game statistics ever since stepping foot on Iowa's campus, averaging a blistering 28.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists over 128 career games for the Hawkeyes.

The senior sensation's 2023-24 season has proven her most prolific, posting lethal averages of 32.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

Clark has elevated her NCAA women's basketball career scoring mark to 3,617 points.

Clark continues her chase for more records

With the regular season winding down, Caitlin Clark now has legendary college scoring records in her crosshairs.

Fresh off breaking Kelsey Plum's NCAA women's mark, the Iowa superstar is 33 points shy of surpassing Lynette Woodard for the AIAW all-time record at 3,649 points.

The phenom is also within striking distance of LSU icon Pete Maravich's NCAA D1 all-time scoring of 3,667 points, a mere 51 points away.

Clark could cement her name atop both all-time scoring lists over her final two regular season games (Minnesota on Wednesday and Ohio State on Sunday), writing yet another historic chapter in her career.