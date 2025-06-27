How many UNC players under Hubert Davis have made it to the NBA? Exploring Tar Heels' coach's impact following Drake Powell pick

The UNC Tar Heels have boasted a host of alums who became NBA stars. Michael Jordan, James Worthy and Jerry Stackhouse are just a few of the former Tar Heels who had NBA success. Under new coach Hubert Davis (who himself was a former UNC player and NBA first-round pick), the trend continues. Here's a look at Davis's NBA picks during his reign as the Tar Heels' boss.

Hubert Davis's NBA Draft picks from UNC

Drake Powell was a first-round pick from this year's UNC squad. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Trending

Day'ron Sharpe (2021)

Sharpe actually only played for former UNC coach Roy Williams (although Davis was an assistant coach). But a couple months after Williams's retirement, with Davis firmly entrenched as the new Tar Heel coach, Sharpe was picked in the 2021 Draft.

Sharpe was 6-foot-11 big man who was a one-and-done at Carolina. In fact, he only started four games in his season at UNC. Sharpe averaged 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game with the Tar Heels. He played just 19.2 minutes per game.

Sharpe's athleticism and potential was enough to convince the Phoenix Suns to draft him with the 29th pick in the 2921 draft. A week after the draft, Sharpe was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. He's now in his fourth season there. He is currently averaging career NBA bests of 7.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Harrison Ingram (2024)

Ingram, a 6-foot-5 forward, transferred from Stanford to North Carolina. Ingram averaged 12.2 points per game in his season at UNC, also grabbing 8.8 rebounds per game. Ingram also shot 39% from 3-point range in his season playing for Davis.

Ingram was the 48th pick in the 2024 draft. He was chosen by San Antonio in the middle of the second round. Ingram played in five games last season with the Spurs, scoring four points in that brief stint.

Drake Powell (2025)

Powell was a one-and-done on last season's Tar Heels. A part-time starter, he averaged 7.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-6 guard shot 38% from 3-point range.

Powell is certainly a work in progress. A generation ago, a freshman who averaged seven points per game returned to school and hoped to perhaps be an All-Conference player the following year.

But the NBA thinks highly of potential, and Powell is another exhibit on that front. Powell was picked 22nd by the Atlanta Hawks, who immediately traded him to the Brooklyn Nets. On the guard-heavy Nets, Powell will have to earn his spot.

What do you think of Davis's NBA picks from UNC? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here