How does Texas Tech star JT Toppin's reported $4M NIL package compare to NBA rookie salaries? College basketball's top earners explored

JT Toppin announced that he will return to Texas Tech for the 2025-26 season, after receiving a blockbuster NIL offer. Per reports, the Red Raiders offered Toppin a whopping $4 million to block him from declaring for this year's NBA draft.
Amid Toppin's lucrative NIL deal, fans have been curious to learn how much he would have earned if he were drafted into the NBA.
How does JT Toppin's NIL package compare to NBA rookie salary?
As per Spotrac, the No. 1 pick at last year's draft, Zaccharie Risacher earned $12,569,040 in his first year. Meanwhile, the No. 30 pick, Baylor Scheierman, reportedly got a deal worth $2,494,320 in his first year.
To put JT Toppins' NIL deal into perspective, he is expected to make more than last year's No. 17 pick, Dalton Knecht, who reportedly is making $3,819,120 in his rookie season.
Toppins was projected to go as a second-round pick, projected at No. 42 in this year's draft. So, his decision to return to Texas Tech will reportedly prove as a better financial move. However, it's important to note that the value of contracts and salaries for rookies this year might be different from last year.
Toppin, on the other hand, is the fourth-highest valued college basketball player, as per On3. Only Duke's Cooper Flagg, Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg and UCLA's Donovan Dent are above Toppin on the list.
Toppin began his collegiate career at New Mexico in 2023. He transferred to Texas Tech in 2024 and enjoyed a stellar first season with the Red Raiders, where he was named the Big 12 Player of the Year.
Toppin was also a consensus All-American this past season, after averaging 18.2 points and 9.4 rebounds in 33 starts for Texas Tech. He helped the Red Raiders reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to eventual national champions Florida.
It will be interesting to see if Toppin can improve even further in his second year at Texas Tech next season.
