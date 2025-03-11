  • home icon
  "How are u employed?": College hoops fans show no mercy to NCAA insider as Cooper Flagg's Duke tops power rankings

“How are u employed?”: College hoops fans show no mercy to NCAA insider as Cooper Flagg’s Duke tops power rankings

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Mar 11, 2025 01:59 GMT
"How are u employed?": College hoops fans show no mercy to NCAA insider as Cooper Flagg's Duke tops power rankings
"How are u employed?": College hoops fans show no mercy to NCAA insider as Cooper Flagg's Duke tops power rankings

The NCAA playoffs are around the corner, and prominent college basketball analysts are releasing their power rankings. These rankings comprise the top programs in the country going into the business end of the season.

Big Ten Network expert and veteran NCAA analyst Andy Katz released his Power 37 rankings ahead of March Madness, shared online via Instagram.

However, the college hoops world had some strong words for his list.

Here's what some fans had to say in the comments section of the Instagram post:

How are u employed?": College hoops fans show no mercy to NCAA insider as Cooper Flagg's Duke tops his power rankings
How are u employed?”: College hoops fans show no mercy to NCAA insider as Cooper Flagg’s Duke tops his power ranking
A fan added, "Why is Andy Katz still allowed to make lists."
Another said, "Recency bias is insane."

However, not all comments were negative:

One fan said, "Go Ducks! Oregon all day everyday…"
Another added, "Go rams."
One fan wrote, "I love when Duke is number #1 it never works out."

Duke is 2025 NCAA championship favorites

According to Fox Sports, the Duke Blue Devils are the runaway favorites for the 2025 NCAA championship.

Here's a closer look at the championship odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

  • Duke Blue Devils: +340
  • Auburn Tigers: +380
  • Florida Gators: +700
  • Houston Cougars: +750
  • Alabama Crimson Tide: +1000
  • Tennessee Volunteers: +1600
  • Michigan State Spartans: +2000

The Blue Devils are the favorites to break their national championship drought. This iteration of the program is currently on an eight-game winning streak and is playing some of the best basketball in the country.

Of course, it helps that they were led by one of the greatest freshman players in modern history. Cooper Flagg has been balling like a pro all season, and it's just his first year at the collegiate level.

The versatile guard led the Blue Devils in points, assists, rebounds, blocks, steals and minutes per game. His skill was crucial in the Blue Devils' 28-3 2024/25 record.

Hence, the Blue Devils are the team to beat in March Madness. Their depth is also a key reason they are so hard to defeat. Aside from Flagg, Duke has many top-notch role players.

Teams like Auburn, Florida, Houston and Alabama will likely make deep playoff runs. However, it feels like it's Duke's year and their national championship to lose in 2024/25.

What did you make of Andy Katz's Power 37 rankings? Do you believe the Duke Blue Devils are favorites to win March Madness this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Veer Badani
