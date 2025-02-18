How to watch Arizona State vs Houston tonight? Channel, streaming options and more (February 18, 2025)

The Arizona State Sun Devils and Houston Cougars will face off in a crucial Tuesday night game at the Desert Financial Arena. The two teams enter the game with contrasting records. With that in mind, let's examine some more details about the game.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

How to watch Arizona State vs Houston tonight?

Tonight's matchup between the Arizona Sun Devils and the Houston Cougars will be broadcast by ESPN2. The game will also be streamed on FuboTV. The game will feature the 12-13 Sun Devils taking on the 21-4 No. 5 Cougars.

What time is the Arizona State vs Houston game?

The Arizona State Sun Devils versus Houston Cougars fixture will tipoff at 9:00 pm ET.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What can you expect from the Arizona State vs. Houston game tonight?

The Arizona State Sun Devils are having a difficult 2024/25 college football season. They're currently below .500 with just over a handful of games left to play in the college basketball regular season.

The Sun Devils are fresh off a home loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. Arizona State failed to capitalize on an impressive 21-point game from BJ Freeman, and they're now below .500. They'll have their work cut out against one of the most in-form sides in collegiate basketball.

Ad

The Houston Cougars will fancy their chances against the Sun Devils despite their opponents holding the home-court advantage. The Cougars enter tonight's game on a four-game winning streak.

Milos Uzan will be the Cougars' not-so-secret weapon due to his ability to facilitate and get the ball in the basket. He'll also look to his star teammates, Emanuel Sharp, L. J. Cryer and J’Wan Roberts to support him throughout the game.

The Cougars go into tonight's game as significant favorites. However, as the regular season winds down, they'll need to be careful against a Sun Devils side with home advantage and nearly nothing to lose.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here