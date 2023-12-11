How to watch Bronny James USC debut today? Time, TV schedule, live stream and more

Bronny James is set to make his USC debut today after recovering from a cardiac arrest. The doctors gave him a clean slate to step on the court and perform for his team.

The Trojans announced James' comeback on social media for their upcoming game against the Long Beach State 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 10. They have five wins in their first eight games, whereas the 49ers are coming in with six wins in their first 10.

Check the team's social media post here:

Expand Tweet

What channel is Bronny James' debut on today?

Bronny James' debut game will be live broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. However, if there is no cable connection, FuboTV and Sling are online platforms where live streaming is available.

USC Trojans vs. Long Beach State: Start Time

The game between the Trojans and Long Beach will tip off at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on the Pac-12 Network.

When and where are the USC Trojans and Long Beach State playing?

The USC Trojans will travel to Los Angeles to face the Long Beach State at the Galen Center. This is where James and his team will look to avoid their second consecutive loss, whereas the home team will aim for a fourth-straight win.

USC suffered an 89-76 loss against Gonzaga last week, its third of the season. The school's other defeats came at the hands of the Oklahoma Sooners (72-70) and the UC Irvine Anteaters (70-60). On the other hand, Long Beach State looks confident after having a 22-point win over the Life Pacific College Warriors (88-66) in its previous game.

Bronny James' debut will be emotional for him and also for the team. It also might inspire the team to make a comeback this season. However, there are no high expectations for his playing time against the Long Beach State 49ers.