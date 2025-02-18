How to watch BYU vs Kansas today? Channel, streaming options and more (Feb 18)

Two teams, one ranked in the AP Top 25, will play each other on Tuesday. The No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks (17-8) will face the BYU Cougars (17-8) at the Marriott Center at 9:00 PM ET.

Here's all the information you need about the Cougars vs. Jayhawks game.

BYU Cougars vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Date and tip-off time

The Cougars vs. Jayhawks game will tip-off on Tuesday at 9:00 pm ET at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.

How to watch BYU Cougars vs. Kansas Jayhawks on TV & online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cougars and Jayhawks via television on ESPN. The game will also be live-streamed on Fubo.

How to listen to BYU Cougars vs. Kansas Jayhawks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via the SiriusXM platform.

BYU Cougars team news & key performers

The Cougars head into this game with a 17-8 overall record, having gone 8-6 in their 14 conference games. They average 79.8 points per game, shooting 48 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc. They defeat opponents by an impressive average margin of 10.8 points.

Richie Saunders will be a force to reckon with as Kansas will figure out how to contain him. He is averaging 15 points and 4.5 rebounds alongside 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals.

Three additional players capable of impacting the Tigers include Egor Demin, who averages 11 points and 5.5 assists; Trevin Knell, contributing 9.2 points and 2.4 assists from the bench; and Fousseyni Traore, who adds 8.8 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Kansas Jayhawks news & key performers

On the other hand, the Jayhawks look to maintain their presence in the AP Top 25 rankings. They head into this matchup with a 17-8 overall record, going 8-6 after 14 Big 12 games. They produce 76 points on 47.5 percent shooting from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc, taking down opponents by a margin of 9.4 points per game.

Hunter Dickinson leads the way with numbers of 16.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Zeke Mayo is another player to watch out for, putting up 15 points, five rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Other players who can help the Jayhawks are Dajuan Harris Jr. and KJ Adams. Harris Jr. provides 9.8 points and 5.7 assists, while Adams averages 8.3 points and 4.6 rebounds.

