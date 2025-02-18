How to watch BYU vs Kansas tonight? Channel, streaming options and more (February 18, 2025)

The BYU Cougars will face the No. 23-ranked Kansas Jayhawks in a pivotal Big 12 matchup on Tuesday in Kansas City. They are coming off contrasting results but are optimistic about getting a win with just over a handful of games left before the playoffs.

How to watch BYU vs Kansas tonight?

Tuesday's game between the BYU Cougars and Kansas Jayhawks will be broadcast by ESPN and will be played at Marriott Center.

Here's what you need to know about watching the matchup:

Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: ESPN

Venue: Marriott Center, Kansas City

What time is the BYU vs Kansas game?

The BYU Cougars versus Kansas Jayhawks game starts at 9:00 pm ET. Cougars and Jayhawks fans can also catch the game via live streaming on FuboTV and DAZN.

What can you expect from the BYU vs Kansas game tonight?

The BYU Cougars will be the away team for Tuesday's game. They enter the matchup on a two-game winning streak and with a 17-8 (8-6 Big 12) record. They are 3-2 in February.

The key players for the Cougars are Richie Saunders and Egor Demin, who lead the team in scoring.

The Kansas Jayhawks will be the home team. They enter the matchup coming off a 74-67 loss to the Utah Utes. They'll look to get back in the win column against the Cougars who have a similar record as them.

The Jayhawks will rely on the efforts of Zeke Mayo and Hunter Dickinson, as both players have carried the scoring load for the majority of the season. Dajuan Harris Jr. and Mayo are also expected to set up their teammates.

Both teams are unlikely to make much noise in the playoff picture, even with a win. However, a victory for either program will do wonders in terms of momentum as March gets closer. Tuesday's game has the potential to be an entertaining one for neutrals and basketball purists.

