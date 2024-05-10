How to watch Caitlin Clark’s documentary “Full Court Press” featuring Kamilla Cardoso and Kiki Rice? Time, channel, live stream and more

ESPN is gearing up to unveil the highly anticipated documentary titled "Full Court Press.” It chronicles the groundbreaking season of three elite players in women’s college basketball in 2023-24, whose performance for their respective programs was an unforgettable one.

The documentary showcases the journeys of Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso and Kiki Rice through the 2023-24 season, featuring exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. The four-part series was done in collaboration with Omaha Productions and Word & Picture.

It's directed by Kristen Lappas and offers a detailed insight into the historic women’s college basketball season, focusing on the three stars.

Where can I watch ‘Full Court Press?’

Full Court Press will be available to viewers on cable and streaming, which presents multiple options to fans. All four episodes of the series will air on ABC for fans watching on television. The documentary can also be live-streamed on ESPN+ when it premieres.

For fans across the United States who want to catch up with the series following the initial broadcast, all four episodes will be accessible on demand on ESPN+. It’s worth noting that an active subscription is required to access the over-the-top subscription video streaming service.

When is ‘Full Court Press’ premiere?

The highly anticipated documentary is set to premiere this weekend, on May 11 and 12. Episodes 1 and 2 of the series will debut on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the concluding episodes 3 and 4 on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

‘Full Court Press’ trailer

The documentary's trailer was released by ESPN in March, giving fans an early glimpse of the series. Unveiled just ahead of the NCAA March Madness, the network provided insights into what to anticipate in the docuseries, scheduled to premiere in May.

"From Iowa's historic preseason game that broke attendance records all the way through the WNBA draft in April, the series uses unparalleled access, exclusive interviews, and unique game footage, to transport audiences into the lives of these exceptional athletes," ESPN said.

"Full Court Press follows them as they steer their celebrated programs towards a national championship, all while navigating the pressures that come with representing the game during a pivotal era in women's basketball."

Given the significant attention Caitlin Clark received during the previous college basketball season, there's great anticipation for the documentary's premiere. The triumphant season of Kamilla Cardoso at South Carolina is also what many fans will want to know more about.