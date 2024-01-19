How to watch college basketball games today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream for 19 January NCAAB

The 2023-24 college basketball season has been full of action thus far, and there are some exciting games in store for today.

Here's a look at the key men's and women's college basketball fixtures on Friday, along with the TV schedule and live streaming for the games.

Top women's college basketball games today

#1. UCLA vs. Colorado

The No. 5 UCLA Bruins will square off against the No. 3 Colorado Buffaloes in a crunch contest at the Events Center in Boulder, Colorado. The game will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

#2. Southern California vs. Utah

The No. 6 USC Trojans will face the No. 20 Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsmen Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The game is set to commence at 9:00 p.m. ET.

#3. Oregon vs. Stanford

The Oregon Ducks will square off against the No. 8 Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion in Stanford. The crunch matchup will kick off at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Top men's college basketball games today

#1. Stonehill College vs. FDU

The Stonehill College Skyhawks will host the FDU Knights at the Merkert Gymnasium in Easton, Massachusetts. The game will commence at 5:00 p.m. ET.

#2. Xavier vs. Georgetown

The Xavier Musketeers will take on the Georgetown Hoyas at the Cintas Center at Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

#3. VCU vs. Saint Louis

The VCU Rams and Saint Louis Billikens will square off at the Stuart Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia. The highly-anticipated college basketball game will commence at 7 p.m. ET.

#4. C. Michigan vs. Toledo

The Central Michigan Chippewas will host the Toledo Rockets at the McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET.

#5. Kent St. vs. Akron

The Kent State Golden Flashes will square off against the Akron Zips at the Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. The matchup will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

#6. Wisconsin vs. Indiana

The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers will lock horns with the Indiana Hoosiers at Kohl Center at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. The game will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET.

#7. Colorado St. vs. UNLV

The Colorado State Rams will host the UNLV Rebels at Moby Arena at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. The crunch matchup will commence at 10:30 p.m. ET.

