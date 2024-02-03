How to watch the Duke vs North Carolina basketball game? TV channel, streaming options and more explored

Two of the greatest college basketball programs in history will once again meet on the hardwood in one of the year's most highly anticipated matchups. #3 North Carolina (17-4, 9-1 conf) faces off against #7 Duke (16-4, 7-2 conf) in Chapel Hill on Saturday, Feb. 3.

UNC is coming off a disappointing upset to Georgia Tech, ending their 10-game winning streak close to the buzzer. As for Duke, they're heading into this game with all the confidence in the world, having won four of their last five games. This is shaping up as one of the most exciting games of the college basketball schedule, so it would be best to watch it unfold live. Here's how!

What channel is the Duke vs North Carolina Basketball Game Today?

Date: February 3, 2024

Start Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Online live streaming details for the Duke vs North Carolina Basketball Game

For those who can't catch the Duke vs North Carolina game live on ESPN, there are still a lot of live streaming options available out there. Since this is a highly anticipated matchup, almost every service provider offers the chance to catch it live. Here are the best ones to try out (via Mashable):

Sling TV

The Sling Orange plan is the best option for those only looking to catch the UNC vs Duke basketball game. It includes ESPN and only costs $20 for the first month. You will then pay $40/month for succeeding months.

Fubo TV

FuboTV offers a free seven-day trial that could be perfect for college hoops fans just looking to catch one important game. In this case, it would be the Tar Heels and the Blue Devils. Channels like ESPN are part of the trial.

Where is the Duke vs North Carolina Basketball Game Today?

Location: Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

Ticket Details: As of this writing, tickets for the Duke-UNC game are among the hottest commodities in college hoops right now. The cheapest tickets available are in the $370-$390 range (via Vivid Seats). For the big spenders, expect to pay at least $1,300 for a seat to as high as over $4,000. The price range includes courtside seats.

Other sites where one can buy tickets to the game include Seat Geek, Ticketmaster, and StubHub.

Radio channel for the Duke vs North Carolina Basketball Game Today

The Tar Heel Sports Network will be covering the action (via Fayette Observer). That said, the network itself has multiple affiliates that one can listen in to on game day. Sirius XM is among these affiliates. Either way, the radio broadcast will be led by Jones Angell.