How to watch Duke vs Virginia Tech basketball game today? TV channel, streaming options and more

The Duke Blue Devils face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Monday at 7 p.m. ET at the Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Both teams are on a roll, showing positive records so far. The Blue Devils are slightly better at the moment, with a 15-4 (6-2 ACC) record that has them ranked No. 7 in the nation. The Hokies are near the middle of the pack of the ACC with a record of 13-7 (5-4).

The Blue Devils defeated the Clemson Tigers in their last game, 72-71, on Saturday. Jared McCain was their top scorer with 21 points, two assists, and five rebounds. The Hokies also come from a winning affair, having defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 91-67. Lynn Kidd and Mylyjael Poteat both scored 18 points for Virginia Tech.

What channel is Duke vs. Virginia Tech on today?

The game will be on ESPN. You can also stream it through their app.

Streaming options for the Duke vs. Virginia Tech game

You can also stream ESPN through Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Spectrum TV Choice or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

What time is the Duke vs. Virginia Tech game today?

The game between the Blue Devils and the Hokies starts at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be played at the Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds

Duke vs. Virginia Tech spread: Duke -3

Duke vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 146 points

Duke vs. Virginia Tech money line: Duke -162, Virginia Tech +136

DUKE: The Blue Devils have hit the game total under in 10 of their last 14 away games (+5.60 units)

VAT: The Hokies have won 15 of their last 19 games at home (+3.55 ML units)

These are the odds as presented by SportsLine.