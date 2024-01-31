How to watch Fresno St. vs UNLV basketball game today? TV channel, streaming options and more

The Fresno St. Bulldogs (9-11, 2-5 Mountain West) will head to Las Vegas to take on the UNLV Rebels (10-9, 3-4). Tip-off from the Thomas & Mack Center will take place at 11 p.m. ET.

What channel is Fresno State vs UNLV on today?

Users can view this game live on Fox Sports 1.

Streaming options for the Fresno State vs UNLV game

Users can stream this game online through a television subscription on the Fox Sports app. It is also available on FuboTV, YouTube TV, or Sling subscriptions.

What time is the Fresno State vs UNLV game today?

This matchup will tip off at 11 p.m. ET from the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Fresno State vs UNLV game preview

Fresno State are the under-dogs coming into the matchup but are coming off an 84-70 win against Air Force behind 19 points from junior center Enoch Boakye. Boakye shot 90% from the field and added 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double. This was a bright spot for a team that had dropped five of their last six games.

UNLV was able to turn things around in their last matchup, a 77-65 victory over San Jose St. on Saturday. Prior to that matchup, the Rebels had lost two in a row for just the second time all season.

Senior forward Keylan Boone led the way for the Rebels, scoring 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Freshman guard Dedan Thomas Jr. was also key in that victory, scoring 16 points and dishing out six assists. The Rebels got help off the bench from Jackie Johnson III with 12 points while shooting 5-6 from the field.

The last 10 head-to-head matchups between these two teams are almost evenly split. Fresno State has won six of the last ten matchups, including the two most recent meetings.

Fresno State vs UNLV game odds

Teams Spread Total Moneyline Fresno State Bulldogs +7.5 (-105) o139.5 (-110) +270 UNLV Rebels -7.5 (-115) u139.5 (-110) -340