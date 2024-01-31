The Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-5, 6-1 West Coast Conference) host the Loyola Marymount Lions (10-11, 3-4) at their home floor in a WCC matchup on Tuesday night. The contest will tip off at 11 p.m. EST from the McCarthy Athletic Center in Spokane, WA.

What channel is Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount on today?

This game will be aired nationally on ESPN.

Online streaming options for the Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount game

Fans can stream this matchup on ESPN through Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV or Sling. Viewers can also stream this matchup through ESPN through a television subscription or via an ESPN+ subscription. Users should check the availability of services in their region.

Where is the Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount game?

Location: McCarthy Athletic Center in Spokane, WA

Time: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Loyola Marymount Lions is set to tip off at 11 p.m. EST

Ticket Details: $219.00 via TicketsCenter (limited availability)

Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount game preview

Gonzaga looks to build on its recent success, having won four in a row. The Bulldogs' last contest was an 82-73 victory over the Pacific Tigers on Saturday. It was a game in which all five starters scored in double figures.

Junior forward Graham Ike tallied a team-high 20 points on an efficient 8 of 11 from the field. Junior guard Nolan Hickman also chipped in with 19 points and a team-high four assists.

Loyola Marymount will play its second of a three-game road trip tonight. The Lions look to bounce back after a close 70-65 loss at Saint Mary's on Saturday.

Junior guard Will Johnston and senior forward Alex Merkviladze led the Lions in scoring in that game with 15 points. Senior guard Justin Wright also put in a nice performance off the bench with 14 points.

Loyola's leading scorer on the season, Dominick Harris, will look to get things back on track after scoring just six points on 2 of 9 shooting in the team's last game. The Bulldogs tend to be a favorable matchup for Harris as in his seven games against Gonzaga, he is averaging 14.4 points while shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc.

Loyola Marymount's victory over Gonzaga last January was the first head-to-head victory for the Lions since 2010. Historically, Gonzaga has the advantage in this matchup, being 37-4 overall against Loyola.

Odds

Teams Spread Total Moneyline Loyola Marymount Lions +15.5 (-110) o152.5 (-110) +850 Gonzaga Bulldogs -15.5 (-110) u152.5 (-110) -1500