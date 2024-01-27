How to watch Iowa vs Nebraska basketball game today? TV channel, streaming options and more

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten) will head to Iowa City on Saturday for a tough test with Caitlin Clark and the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (18-2, 7-1).

This contest will be live on the Big Ten Network at 2 p.m. ET. Nebraska will attempt to put together an upset-worthy performance to hand Iowa their second loss in a row.

The Hawkeyes are coming off just their second loss of the season, a 100-92 defeat to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday. Clark put up an impressive 45 points on 12-for-25 shooting from the field.

Nebraska will play their final game of a two-game road stretch after falling to Penn State 82-73 on Sunday.

Here is how to catch the action for the first time these two teams match up with each other this season.

What channel is the Iowa vs. Nebraska basketball game on tonight?

Date: Saturday, Jan. 27

Start Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Online live streaming details for Iowa vs. Nebraska basketball game

Users can access live streaming for this matchup on Big Ten Network through a Fubo TV subscription. Users should check if Fubo TV is available in their region. It offers a free trial.

Where is the Iowa vs. Nebraska basketball game?

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Ticket Details: $84.00 via Seat Geek

Radio channel for Iowa vs. Nebraska basketball game today

Fans looking to access this game through the radio will need to tune into Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates.