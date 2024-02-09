How to watch Iowa vs. Penn State women's basketball game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - Feb 8, 2024

Second-ranked Iowa (21-2) continues its push to win the Big Ten regular-season title when the Hawkeyes host Penn State on Thursday night. The Hawkeyes are tied with Ohio State atop the league standings as a result of the narrow overtime road loss to the Buckeyes last month.

A victory against the Lady Lions (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) is nonnegotiable for Caitlin Clark and Iowa (21-2, 10-1), which has recorded resounding victories in its last three games. Penn State, on the other hand, is coming into the game following an 80-75 home loss to Michigan on Saturday.

This is the first meeting between the two programs this season.

A high-scoring game is expected between the two considering their scoring stats this season. Iowa leads the nation with an average of 91.9 points per game, while Penn State ranks fifth with 86.7. Defensively, the Lady Lions have allowed 69.2 ppg, while the Hawkeyes have allowed 68.5.

Which channel will show Iowa vs. Penn State?

The women's college basketball game between Iowa and Penn State will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network. Fans can also stream the game on platforms like FuboTV, Sling and Fox Sports Live. Notably, Kylen Mills and Christy Winter-Scott will serve as announcers.

When and where are Iowa and Penn State playing

The matchup between Iowa and Penn State will take place on Thursday at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa vs. Penn State start time

Iowa’s game against Penn State is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. Eastern Time

Biggest storyline of the matchup

Caitlin Clark, who has once again been phenomenal this season, is 66 points away from becoming the all-time leading scorer in the history of women's college basketball. The point record belongs to Kelsey Plum, who scored 3,527 points at Washington.

While Clark is not expected to break the record in the game, it is an opportunity for her to move closer to it and be able to break it next week. She is averaging 32.4 points, 7.9 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals as she aims to lead the Hawkeyes to the national title.