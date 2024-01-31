How to watch the San Diego State vs. Colorado State basketball game today? TV channel, streaming options, and more

The game between San Diego State vs. Colorado State will take place on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ET at the Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The Colorado State Rams and the San Diego State Aztecs are both doing quite well, showing positive overall records. The Rams have a record of 15-5 (3-4 Mountain West), but they have a conference record that has them 7th overall. The Aztecs for their part, have a slightly better overall record at 16-4 (5-2 Mountain West) and are currently third in their conference.

The Rams were defeated by the Wyoming Cowboys in their last game, 79-76, on Saturday. Patrick Cartier was their top scorer with 19 points, no assists, and four rebounds. Isaiah Smith led the Rams in assists, with nine. Ironically enough, the Aztecs come from defeating the Cowboys on their Tuesday encounter 81-65. Lamont Butler was their top scorer with 23 points, four assists, and five rebounds. Butler also led the Aztecs in assists.

What channel is San Diego State vs. Colorado State on tonight?

The game will air on CBS Sports. You can stream it through the CBS app, or providers like Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Spectrum TV Choice, Hulu Live TV or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

What time is San Diego State vs. Colorado State tonight?

The game is set to start at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado.

San Diego State vs. Colorado State odds

Spread: -2.5 (Colorado State Rams)

Total: San Diego State Aztecs Over 141.5 (-115), Colorado State Rams Under 141.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +120 (San Diego State Aztecs), -140 (Colorado State Rams)