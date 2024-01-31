How to watch the South Carolina vs. Tennessee basketball game today? TV channel, streaming options and more

The game between South Carolina vs. No. 5 Tennessee will take place on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Tennessee Volunteers are both on a roll, showing positive records. However, the Vols are doing better at the moment, being ranked No. 5 in the nation with a record of 15-4, despite having one loss more than the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks aren't ranked but have a record 17-3. Tennessee is second in the SEC standings, one spot above their South Carolina rivals, due to their better conference record (5-1 vs. 5-2).

The Volunteers defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores in their last game, 75-62, on Saturday. Dalton Knecht was their top scorer with 32 points, three assists and six rebounds. The Gamecocks defeated the Mizzou Tigers 72-64. B.J. Mack was their top scorer with 21 points, one assist and five rebounds.

What channel is South Carolina vs. Tennessee on today?

The game will air on ESPN's SEC Network. You can stream it through ESPN's app or providers like Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Spectrum TV Choice, Hulu Live TV or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

What time is the South Carolina vs. Tennessee game today?

The game is set to start at 6:30 p.m. ET tonight, and it will be played at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee odds

Tennessee vs. South Carolina spread: Tennessee -14

Tennessee vs. South Carolina over/under: 136.5 points

Tennessee vs. South Carolina money line: South Carolina +725, Tennessee -1173

The Gamecocks have hit the team total over in 8 of their last 11 road games (+4.60 units)

The Volunteers have hit the first-half money line in 16 of their last 19 home games (+9.80 units)

These are the odds of the game, according to SportsLine.