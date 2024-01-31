How to watch the TCU vs. Texas Tech basketball game today? TV channel, streaming options, and more

The game between the No. 25 TCU Horned Frogs and the No. 15 Texas Tech Red Raiders has to be the most awaited clash of this week in college basketball. It is set to be held at the Schollmaier Arena in Forth Worth, Texas, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

The TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are both on a roll, with both schools ranked among the top 25 in the country. With a record of 15-5 (4-3 Big 12), the Horned Frogs are currently fifth in their conference and 25th in the nation.

For their part, the Red Raiders are at the top of the Big 12 with a good overall record of 16-3 (5-1 in the Big 12), which also has them as the 15th team in the nation.

Last time out, the Horned Frogs defeated No. 18 Baylor in a Texas thriller that ended 105-102 in their favor. Jameer Nelson Jr. was their top scorer with 30 points, two assists, and one rebound.

The Red Raiders also defeated a ranked opponent in their last encounter, with an 85-84 victory over the No. 23 Oklahoma Sooners. Chance McMillan was their top scorer with 27 points, no assists, and eight rebounds.

What channel is TCU vs. Texas Tech on today?

The game will be on ESPN2. You can stream ESPN 2 on the ESPN app or through providers like Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Spectrum TV Choice, Hulu Live TV or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

What time is the TCU vs. Texas Tech game today?

The game is set to start at 7 p.m. Eastern Time at the Schollmaier Arena in Forth Worth, Texas.

TCU vs. Texas Tech odds

Spread: -5.5 TCU

Money Line: +185 (Texas Tech), -215 (TCU)

Total: Texas Tech Over 145.5 (-115), TCU Under 145.5 (-105)

These are the odds according to Meta Bet.