How to watch the Texas vs. Houston basketball game today? TV channel, streaming options, and more

The Texas vs. Houston game will take place on Monday at 9 p.m. ET at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The Texas Longhorns and the Houston Cougars are both on a roll, showing positive records so far. However, the Cougars are doing better at the moment, with an 18-2 record (5-2 in the Big 12) that has them ranked No. 4 in the nation and second in their conference's standings. For their part, the Longhorns are near the bottom of the Big 12 with a good overall record of 14-6, which wouldn't suggest their dire situation in the conference (3-4 in the Big 12).

The Cougars defeated the K-State Wildcats in their last game, 74-52, on Saturday. Jamel Shead was their top scorer with 17 points, three assists, and no rebounds. For their part, the Longhorns lost to the No. 22 BYU Cougars 84-72. Noah Waterman and Jaxson Robinson both scored 17 points for Texas.

What channel is Texas vs. Houston on today?

The game is on ESPN. You can stream it through their app.

Streaming options for the Texas vs. Houston game

You can also stream ESPN through Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Spectrum TV Choice, or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

What time is the Texas vs. Houston game today?

The game between the Longhorns and the Cougars is set to start at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and it will be played at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Texas vs. Houston game odds

Houston vs. Texas spread: Cougars -5.5

Houston vs. Texas over/under: 129.5 points

Houston vs. Texas money line: Cougars -228, Longhorns +186

Texas has won 16 of last 20 games at home

Houston has hit the 1H ML in 30 of last 35 games

These are the game odds according to SportsLine.