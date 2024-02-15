The game between the top-ranked UConn Huskies and the De Paul Blue Demons will take place on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The Huskies are having a season for the history books, having won 22 games and lost only 2. Their conference record of 12-1 has them comfortably at the top of the Big East standings with their closest competitor, Marquette, being two games behind. The Blue Demons are the exact opposite, having had a disastrous season so far. They have an overall record of 3-20 and a conference record of 0-12. They are at the bottom of the Big East table.

The Huskies comfortably defeated the Georgetown Hoyas in their last game, 89-64, on Saturday. Forward Alex Karaban was their top scorer with 25 points, one assist, and four rebounds. Center Donovan Clingan had six assists for UConn. The Blue Demons lost their 20th game of the season against the St. John's Red Storm 85-57. Their top scorer K.T. Raimey only managed to score 11 points, with no assists and one rebound. Guard Elijah Fisher led the Blue Demons in assists with five.

What channel is the UConn vs. De Paul game on tonight?

The game will air on CBS Sports, and you can stream it through the CBS Sports app. You can also watch through providers like Paramount+, Hulu LiveTV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV Stream, DIRECTV Stream Ultimate, and Fubo Elite.

What time is the UConn vs. De Paul game tonight?

The game is set to start at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The venue for the event will be Windtrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

UConn vs. De Paul odds

Moneyline: UConn -10000, DePaul +2400

Against the spread: UConn -23.5

Over/Under: 141.5

These are the odds for the game according to FanDuel.