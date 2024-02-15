How to watch the USC vs Utah basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options and more

In a battle of two teams at the lower half of the Pac-12, the USC Trojans (9-15, 3-10 conf) face the Utah Utes (15-9, 6-7 conf) with both teams completely unranked. But compared to the Trojans, the Utes have had a slightly less disappointing season so far, and continue to harbor slender hopes of making it into March Madness.

USC's hopes of a postseason berth are all but gone. They've only won two of their last 10 games, and almost every single loss of that stretch was in double digits. That said, the Trojans are just coasting to the end of the regular season right now--with the only reason to watch them being LeBron James' eldest son, Bronny James.

What channel is USC vs Utah on today?

Fans can catch the USC vs Utah game on FS1.

Online streaming options for the USC vs Utah game

To stream the upcoming USC vs Utah men's basketball matchup, fans need to see which streaming services carry FS1 as part of their lineup. Fortunately, these streaming services do host FS1 and will broadcast games from the Pac-12 among other conferences:

DIRECTV Stream - They offer three packages starting from $79.99 per month. FS1 is already included in their cheapest tier.

Fubo TV - This option can be much cheaper than DIRECTV, and they also offer a free trial. Subscribers can cancel anytime, with prices ranging from $32.99 per month to $99.99 per month.

Where is the USC vs Utah game?

Location: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

Time: USC vs Utah is set to tip off at 11 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 15, 2024

Ticket Details: Ticket prices range from as low as $6 a pop to as much as $425 (via AXS Marketplace). Tickets are also available via the USC Trojans' E-Venue site.

USC vs Utah game preview

Utah is the clear favorite to win, especially against a team that has barely hit its stride all year. This is also despite the Utes shooting poorly in their last game.

Utah's leading scorer Branden Carlson has been stellar at 17 points and seven rebounds per game, though his field goal percentage sits at 47.1%, with only 33.3% success from three-point range. If the Utes are to win, he will have to step it up against a clearly inferior team.

Gabe Madsen, another key player, has also been shooting poorly (45.7% from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc) despite averaging 13.1 points per contest. With a poor defense in the way, there's a good chance for him and Carlson to get better quality shots.

As for USC, look for senior guard Boogie Ellis (16.4 points/game, 42.9% FG) to once again to carry a chunk of the scoring load. His shooting percentage is extremely suspect.

As for Bronny James, he's likely not going to get a lot of touches on offense either despite averaging almost 21 minutes a game--which says a lot about his overall effectiveness on the floor.