How to watch Wisconsin vs Illinois today? Channel, streaming options and more (Feb 18)

Tuesday is set to feature a Big Ten matchup between the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-9) and the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (20-5). The Badgers are currently fourth in the conference and are looking to stay within striking distance at the top.

Ad

Here's all the information that you need to know about the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. the Wisconsin Badgers game.

Wisconsin Badgers vs Illinois Fighting Illini: Date and tip-off time

Tip-off between the Badgers and the Fighting Illini will take place on Tuesday at 8:30 pm ET at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

How to watch Wisconsin Badgers vs Illinois Fighting Illini on TV & online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Badgers and Fighting Illini via television on Fox Sports 1. The game will also be live-streamed on Fubo.

Ad

Trending

How to listen to Wisconsin Badgers vs Illinois Fighting Illini play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via the SiriusXM platform.

Wisconsin Badgers team stats & key performers

The Badgers look to keep their place within the top 10 of the AP Top 25 rankings. They head into this matchup with a 20-5 overall record, winning 10 of their 14 games in Big Ten play. They produce 81.5 points on 46.6% shooting from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, taking down opponents by a margin of 11 points per game.

Ad

John Tonje will cause trouble for Illinois as they find ways to limit him throughout the game. He is averaging 19.2 points and 4.9 rebounds alongside 1.9 assists.

Three other players who can make an impact for the Badgers are John Blackwell who is putting up 15.2 points and 4.7 rebounds, Max Klesmi who provides 10.4 points and 3.1 assists and Nolan Winter who contributes 10 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Illinois Fighting Illini team stats & key performers

The Fighting Illini enter this matchup with a 17-9 overall record, going 9-7 after 16 matchups of conference play. They are putting up 84.3 points on 44.9% shooting from the field and 31.1% from three, beating opponents by a convincing margin of 12.7 points on average.

Ad

Kasparas Jakucionis leads the unit with numbers of 16 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists on shooting splits of 46.6% overall and 34.1% from downtown. His ability to be involved in multiple areas on offense will be a strong test for the Wisconsin defense.

Other players who can make an impact for the Fighting Illini are Tomislav Ivisic, Will Riley and Kylan Boswell. Ivisic comes in next in the scoring charts as a dynamic scorer, putting up 12.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 blocks. Riley provides 11.9 points and 3.9 rebounds, while Boswell averages 11.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here