How to watch Wisconsin vs Illinois tonight? Channel, streaming options and more (February 18, 2025)

The Wisconsin Badgers will face the Illinois Fighting Illini in a crucial Tuesday night game in Madison, Wisconsin. Both teams come into the game with contrasting results, but they will fancy their chances with just a few games left to play before March Madness.

With that in mind, let's check out how to watch, the timing, and what to expect from the Badgers versus Fighting Illini showdown.

Expand Tweet

How to watch Wisconsin vs Illinois tonight?

Tonight's game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Illinois Fighting Illini will be broadcast by FS1 and will occur at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. The 20-5 Badgers will host a 17-9 Fighting Illini squad.

Here's what you need to know about watching the game:

Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: FS1

Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

What time is Wisconsin vs Illinois game?

The Wisconsin Badgers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Badgers are the hosts for tonight's game.

Expand Tweet

What can you expect from the Wisconsin vs. Illinois game tonight?

The Wisconsin Badgers go into this game on an impressive four-game winning streak. The last time they lost a game was when they were defeated by the Maryland Terrapins at the tail end of January.

They are currently unbeaten in February, having enjoyed victories over the Northwestern Wildcats, Indiana Hoosiers, Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue Boilermakers.

The Badgers have enjoyed impressive scoring from John Tonje in recent games. The shooting guard is currently on a streak of seven games, leading the team in scoring. Also, Max Klesmit has helped out with the assisting workload.

The Illinois Fighting Illini will have their work cut out in tonight's game against an in-form Wisconsin side. The Fighting Illini enter the game fresh off a loss to the Michigan State Spartans. They'll look to get back in the win column and avoid recording their 10th loss of the season.

The Fighting Illini will rely on the efforts of Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley, as both players have handled the scoring and assisting workload in recent games.

A Wisconsin loss in tonight's game could negatively affect their playoff push, while Illinois will be looking to play spoiler at the Kohl Center. Overall, it should be a fascinating game of college hoops in Madison, Wisconsin.

