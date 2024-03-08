How to watch Women's college basketball games today: TV channel, streaming options, and more

Following the conclusion of the women's college basketball regular season, the conference tournaments will get underway. It's been an interesting season so far and fans are anticipating an exciting postseason.

The NCAA Tournament is also around the corner as the landscape prepares for a new national champion. While a number of teams are certain of a place, some others are still hopeful of getting the chance to participate in the postseason tournament.

Let's examine the women's basketball schedule for today, March 8, 2024, and where fans can catch up with them live on television.

Where to watch women's college basketball games today

Matchups Network Time (ET) Louisville vs. Notre Dame ACC Network 11 a.m. Mercer vs. Chattanooga ESPN 11 a.m. Loyola Chicago vs. Richmond ESPN 11 a.m. Texas A&M vs. South Carolina SEC Network 12 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Baylor BIG 12 Network/ESPN 12 p.m. Maryland vs. Ohio State Big Ten Network 12:30 p.m. Appalachian State vs. Marshall ESPN 12:30 p.m. Miami vs. Virginia Tech ACC Network 1:30 p.m. Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro ESPN 1:30 p.m. Duquesne vs. George Mason ESPN 1:30 p.m. Eastern Illinois vs. Southern Indiana ESPN 2 p.m. Tennessee vs. Alabama SEC Network 2:30 p.m. TCU vs. Oklahoma State Big 12 Network/ESPN 2:30 p.m. San Diego vs. Pacific ESPN 3 p.m. UL Monroe vs. Old Dominion ESPN 3 p.m. Nebraska vs. Michigan State Big Ten Network 3 p.m. UT Martin vs. Little Rock ESPN 4:30 p.m. Duke vs. NC State ACC Network 5 p.m. Saint Louis vs. VCU ESPN 5 p.m. UMASS Lowell vs. Maine ESPN 5 p.m. Loyola Marymount vs. Saint Mary's ESPN 5:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball AP Poll Week 18

The women's college basketball AP Poll is an interesting one this season. We've seen a lot of crazy movements in the ranking throughout the season, showcasing the unpredictability of the sport.

While undefeated South Carolina has maintained the top spot for a while, there have been a lot of moves up and down the log for many other teams, including Caitlin Clark's Iowa.

Let's take a look at the latest AP Poll:

S/N Teams Record 1 South Carolina 29-0 2 Stanford 26-4 3 Iowa 26-4 4 Ohio State 25-4 5 USC 23-5 6 Texas 27-4 7 UCLA 24-5 8 LSU 26-4 9 UConn 26-5 10 North Carolina 25-5 11 Virginia Tech 23-6 12 Indiana 24-4 13 Oregon State 23-6 14 Notre Dame 23-6 15 Gonzaga 29-2 16 Kansas State 24-6 17 Baylor 23-6 18 Colorado 21-8 19 Oklahoma 21-8 20 Syracuse 23-6 21 Creighton 24-4 22 Utah 21-9 23 UNLV 26-2 24 Louisville 23-8 25 Fairfield 26-1