How to watch Women's college basketball games today: TV channel, streaming options, and more

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Mar 08, 2024 20:57 IST
Iowa v Indiana
How to watch Women's college basketball games today

Following the conclusion of the women's college basketball regular season, the conference tournaments will get underway. It's been an interesting season so far and fans are anticipating an exciting postseason.

The NCAA Tournament is also around the corner as the landscape prepares for a new national champion. While a number of teams are certain of a place, some others are still hopeful of getting the chance to participate in the postseason tournament.

Let's examine the women's basketball schedule for today, March 8, 2024, and where fans can catch up with them live on television.

Where to watch women's college basketball games today

Matchups

Network

Time (ET)

Louisville vs. Notre Dame

ACC Network

11 a.m.

Mercer vs. Chattanooga

ESPN

11 a.m.

Loyola Chicago vs. Richmond

ESPN

11 a.m.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

SEC Network

12 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor

BIG 12 Network/ESPN

12 p.m.

Maryland vs. Ohio State

Big Ten Network

12:30 p.m.

Appalachian State vs. Marshall

ESPN

12:30 p.m.

Miami vs. Virginia Tech

ACC Network

1:30 p.m.

Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro

ESPN

1:30 p.m.

Duquesne vs. George Mason

ESPN

1:30 p.m.

Eastern Illinois vs. Southern Indiana

ESPN

2 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Alabama

SEC Network

2:30 p.m.

TCU vs. Oklahoma State

Big 12 Network/ESPN

2:30 p.m.

San Diego vs. Pacific

ESPN

3 p.m.

UL Monroe vs. Old Dominion

ESPN

3 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State

Big Ten Network

3 p.m.

UT Martin vs. Little Rock

ESPN

4:30 p.m.

Duke vs. NC State

ACC Network

5 p.m.

Saint Louis vs. VCU

ESPN

5 p.m.

UMASS Lowell vs. Maine

ESPN

5 p.m.

Loyola Marymount vs. Saint Mary's

ESPN

5:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball AP Poll Week 18

The women's college basketball AP Poll is an interesting one this season. We've seen a lot of crazy movements in the ranking throughout the season, showcasing the unpredictability of the sport.

While undefeated South Carolina has maintained the top spot for a while, there have been a lot of moves up and down the log for many other teams, including Caitlin Clark's Iowa.

Let's take a look at the latest AP Poll:

S/N

Teams

Record

1

South Carolina

29-0

2

Stanford

26-4

3

Iowa

26-4

4

Ohio State

25-4

5

USC

23-5

6

Texas

27-4

7

UCLA

24-5

8

LSU

26-4

9

UConn

26-5

10

North Carolina

25-5

11

Virginia Tech

23-6

12

Indiana

24-4

13

Oregon State

23-6

14

Notre Dame

23-6

15

Gonzaga

29-2

16

Kansas State

24-6

17

Baylor

23-6

18

Colorado

21-8

19

Oklahoma

21-8

20

Syracuse

23-6

21

Creighton

24-4

22

Utah

21-9

23

UNLV

26-2

24

Louisville

23-8

25

Fairfield

26-1

