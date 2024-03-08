How to watch Women's college basketball games today: TV channel, streaming options, and more

Following the conclusion of the women's college basketball regular season, the conference tournaments will get underway. It's been an interesting season so far and fans are anticipating an exciting postseason.
The NCAA Tournament is also around the corner as the landscape prepares for a new national champion. While a number of teams are certain of a place, some others are still hopeful of getting the chance to participate in the postseason tournament.
Let's examine the women's basketball schedule for today, March 8, 2024, and where fans can catch up with them live on television.
Where to watch women's college basketball games today
Matchups
Network
|Time (ET)
Louisville vs. Notre Dame
ACC Network
|11 a.m.
Mercer vs. Chattanooga
ESPN
|11 a.m.
Loyola Chicago vs. Richmond
ESPN
|11 a.m.
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina
SEC Network
|12 p.m.
Texas Tech vs. Baylor
BIG 12 Network/ESPN
|12 p.m.
Maryland vs. Ohio State
Big Ten Network
|12:30 p.m.
Appalachian State vs. Marshall
ESPN
|12:30 p.m.
Miami vs. Virginia Tech
ACC Network
|1:30 p.m.
Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro
ESPN
|1:30 p.m.
Duquesne vs. George Mason
ESPN
|1:30 p.m.
Eastern Illinois vs. Southern Indiana
ESPN
|2 p.m.
Tennessee vs. Alabama
SEC Network
|2:30 p.m.
TCU vs. Oklahoma State
Big 12 Network/ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
San Diego vs. Pacific
ESPN
|3 p.m.
UL Monroe vs. Old Dominion
ESPN
|3 p.m.
Nebraska vs. Michigan State
Big Ten Network
|3 p.m.
UT Martin vs. Little Rock
ESPN
|4:30 p.m.
Duke vs. NC State
ACC Network
|5 p.m.
Saint Louis vs. VCU
ESPN
|5 p.m.
UMASS Lowell vs. Maine
ESPN
|5 p.m.
Loyola Marymount vs. Saint Mary's
ESPN
|5:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball AP Poll Week 18
The women's college basketball AP Poll is an interesting one this season. We've seen a lot of crazy movements in the ranking throughout the season, showcasing the unpredictability of the sport.
While undefeated South Carolina has maintained the top spot for a while, there have been a lot of moves up and down the log for many other teams, including Caitlin Clark's Iowa.
Let's take a look at the latest AP Poll:
S/N
Teams
Record
1
South Carolina
29-0
2
Stanford
26-4
3
Iowa
26-4
4
Ohio State
25-4
5
USC
23-5
6
Texas
27-4
7
UCLA
24-5
8
LSU
26-4
9
UConn
26-5
10
North Carolina
25-5
11
Virginia Tech
23-6
12
Indiana
24-4
13
Oregon State
23-6
14
Notre Dame
23-6
15
Gonzaga
29-2
16
Kansas State
24-6
17
Baylor
23-6
18
Colorado
21-8
19
Oklahoma
21-8
20
Syracuse
23-6
21
Creighton
24-4
22
Utah
21-9
23
UNLV
26-2
24
Louisville
23-8
25
Fairfield
26-1