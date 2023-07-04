How will the shortened NCAA transfer portal window affect college basketball programs if it gets approved this season?

The transfer portal has allowed for the free movement of players between programs for many reasons. Some change because they feel that they have a better chance to play or have better success elsewhere or to earn more according to their NIL value.

The transfer portal landscape has been an ever-evolving one with the NCAA seeking to improve it with a few tweaks over time. The latest proposal from the NCAA is for a shortened transfer portal window.

The proposal is for student-athletes to only be given a 30-day window to submit their names to the transfer portal as opposed to the current 60 total days.

Each tweak has its own effect that's not always immediate, but how would this latest proposal alter the landscape of college basketball?

The Division I Council has noticed that a majority of players enter the portal during the first few days, rendering the 60 days unnecessary. The effect, if adopted, would be a faster, more streamlined building of rosters by the coaches.

The proposal will be sent to the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Council for further streamlining and will be voted on at the Division I Council meeting in October.

Transfer portal changes over the years

The transfer portal looks different than it did years ago. There have been changes that have been geared toward looking out for the well-being of the players.

One of the most significant changes happened in 2021, when the NCAA Board of Directors approved a proposal doing away with a 1960s rule.

The rule stopped players from transferring and playing for their new program immediately. Instead, they had to wait for a year to be eligible, losing a year of eligibility. This was a highly popular rule change.

Last year, the transfer window was regularized to a 60-day stretch for basketball starting on the Monday after Selection Sunday. This removed the uncertainty of players declaring their intent to transfer on any day of the year to a specific period.

It was this rule change that gave rise to Mississippi coach, then-Texas coach, Chris Beard's famous quote:

"Even the wild, wild West had some rules. There weren’t many, but one of them was to not pull your gun out at the saloon. I like the idea. It’s needed in our sport."

The NCAA board has rejected some proposals in its time as well. The most famous being, the proposal that stated that players could transfer as many times as possible and still remain eligible to play for their team during their first year.

Although players can apply for waivers that allow multi-transfers to play, it is not automatically agreed to just yet.

