Howard vs Coppin State Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 29 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Howard Bison (8-13, 2-3) will look for a road win over the Coppin State Eagles (2-16, 1-3) to climb back into the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference race. The Bison sit sixth in the eight-team league, while the Eagles are seventh. Meanwhile, despite their poor overall mark, Coppin State has a solid 2-3 record in home games.

Howard, coached by former Duke guard Kenny Blakeney, won the MEAC a year ago and earned the right to face Kansas to open the NCAA Tournament. That was the school's first NCAA bid since 1992. Blakeney has taken the program from a 4-29 mark in his first season, 2019-20, to the sport's Big Dance. But Howard has struggled this year.

Seth Towns, an eighth-year senior who previously played at Harvard and Ohio State, leads the Bison. Towns, who is 26 years old, averages 15.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He is helped by junior guard Bryce Harris, who averages 15.8 ppg.

Howard shoots the ball well, including a team-wide 36% from three-point range, but has allowed 77 points per game this season.

Coppin State, shown here against Louisville, may be missing a key player in a home game against Howard.

First-year coach Larry Stewart at Coppin State has seen the opposite problem. The Eagles score just 56.4 points per game, next to worst in Division I. Coppin State shoots just 37.5% overall, which is also next to worst, and 27.0% from three-point distance, which is in the bottom ten of the nation. The Eagles aren't bad on defense but get outrebounded by 9.3 boards per game.

Howard vs. Coppin State: Betting Odds

Howard is a whopping 7.5-point road favorite, with an over/under of 136.5. The money line has Howard at -360, with Coppin State at +290.

Howard vs. Coppin State: Head-to-Head

Coppin State holds a 47-26 all-time margin in the series, including a 24-11 mark at home. The last ten matchups in the series have been split 5-5. Howard swept both games last season, but Coppin State won three matchups (the conference tournament being a third) the year before.

Howard vs. Coppin State: Where to Watch

The game will be broadcast on the ESPN+ platform and will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Howard vs. Coppin State: Injuries

Coppin State

Coppin State forward Justin Winston is questionable for tonight's game with an undisclosed injury. Winston is Coppin State's leading scorer (14.1 ppg) and rebounder (5.2 rpg).

Howard vs. Coppin State: Best Picks and Predictions

Howard has lost its last two games, but Coppin State's shaky offense isn't much of a threat, particularly if Winston is out or limited. On the road, the under might be the wise play because Coppin State will try to muddy the game and keep it close. But the pick here is Howard, even on the road, despite a good-sized point spread.

Pick: Howard (-7.5, -360)