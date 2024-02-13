Hubert Davis salary: How much does the North Carolina HC earn with the Tar Heels?

University of North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis is in a six-year contract extension worth about $16.7 million.

Davis, 53, signed the deal in August 2022 months after leading the Tar Heels to the 2021-22 NCAA championship game.

What is Hubert Davis's salary?

According to the contract released by North Carolina in October 2022, Davis' salary kicked off in the 2022-23 season and will run through the 2027-28 season. He started earning $2.3 million in the first season of his updated deal and this will go up to $3.1 million by the final year.

On average, the Tar Heels are paying the 53-year-old former NBA cager $2.8 million per year. He could also earn an additional $1.1 million in performance bonuses.

Clemson v North Carolina

Hubert Davis contract with UNC

The contract extension is a significant improvement from what Davis signed in April 2021. At that time, he inked a five-year, $10-million deal to serve as a replacement for two-time AP Coach of the Year Roy Williams.

After leading the Tar Heels to the NCAA championship game, Davis and his players failed to live up to the preseason hype as they only wound up 20-13, costing them a ticket to the tournament proper.

Davis, who played for North Carolina from 1988-92, is currently in Year 3 of his contract extension. He bounced back from the 2022-23 nightmare season and guided his team to a 19-5 record this time around.

Hubert Davis Net worth

According to FanFest.com, Davis has a net worth of about $12 million. The North Carolina mentor played for 12 years in the NBA from 1992-2004 and accumulated a salary of $19.7 million.

Aside from his salary, Davis received an additional $2-3 million from various endorsement deals. It is also worth noting that his most lucrative season in the NBA was in the 2003-04 season when he earned about $4 million while playing for the Detroit Pistons.

Other than the coaching contract with UNC, the 53-year-old has a separate deal with Nike reportedly worth $750,000.

Davis has been continuously proving his critics wrong with his excellent guidance of the star-studded Tar Heels program. Another title run for the team would help boost Davis' stock in the future.