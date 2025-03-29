"I don't care what you say": When Paige Bueckers laughed off Geno Auriemma's "exaggerations" with Sue Bird & Megan Rapinoe

Paige Bueckers has established herself as one of the finest college basketball players at UConn. The Huskies star has worked for five years alongside UConn coach Geno Auriemma and once shared an insight into his coaching methods and how she deals with the veteran.

In August 2024, Bueckers made an appearance on "A Touch More with Sue Bird & Megan Rapinoe," and discussed Auriemma's "exaggerations" while coaching his players.

"With coach, it's just like the exaggerations," Bueckers said about Auriemma. (1:07:07). "Like, [he might say] you're the worst player he has ever coached, or the dumbest person he has ever met. Like, all these exaggerations and I'm like, I know you're lying. So, I don't care what you say."

Bueckers also spilled the beans on some of Auriemma's hilarious quotes when he's coaching the Huskies.

"My favorite thing is when he's like, 'I've been coaching for 40 years, like I've seen it all.' And then in the next practice he will be like, 'That's the dumbest s*** I've ever seen. I've never seen that before in my life.' And I'm like, bro, you can't have both [ways]. Like, pick one, have you seen it or have you not," Bueckers added.

Auriemma began coaching the Huskies in 1985 and has led the team to 11 national titles ever since. He is regarded as one of the best coaches on the college circuit.

Geno Auriemma seemingly held back tears after Paige Bueckers' final UConn home game

NCAA Women's Basketball: UConn HC Geno Auriemma (L) and Paige Bueckers - Source: Imagn

UConn coach Geno Auriemma was visibly emotional after Paige Bueckers played her final game at Gampel Pavilion on Monday. The No. 2-seeded Huskies had beaten No. 10-seeded South Dakota State 91-57 in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament and it was also Bueckers' final post-game press conference in Connecticut as a Huskies star.

When Bueckers left the post-game press conference, the cameras panned to Auriemma, who appeared to be holding back his tears. The incident highlighted the special bond that the UConn coach shared with Bueckers.

Bueckers is set to declare for the WNBA draft this year. However, she will want to leave the Huskies with a national championship under her belt as a parting gift.

