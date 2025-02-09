"I'd die for him","my second dad": College hoops fans react to Tom Izzo's emotional speech after tying Bob Knight's Big Ten record

College basketball fans reacted to the emotional postgame speech by Michigan State coach Tom Izzo after tying legendary Indiana coach Bob Knight's Big Ten Conference record of 353 wins on Saturday night at the Breslin Center.

The No. 9-ranked Spartans (19-4, 10-2) came from behind to beat the Oregon Ducks (16-8, 5-8) 86-74, allowing Izzo to equal Knight's mark. The 70-year-old coach delivered a heartfelt speech that brought the fans cheering for the former national champion coach.

"That was not a pretty first half," Izzo said. "I don't really give a sh*t about the first half. But I do care about all of you for giving me 30 great years."

Trending

"I just want to thank each and every one of you because we're not done yet now. So we're gonna celebrate tonight. I promise you we are celebrating tonight," he added.

Expand Tweet

College hoops enthusiasts were touched by Izzo's speech.

"I’d die for him."

Expand Tweet

Another fan called the legendary coach his second father.

"My second dad 💚," he wrote on X.

Other fans showered their love for the veteran coach, who guided the team to an improbable comeback win over Oregon.

Expand Tweet

"We love you Tom Izzo."

Expand Tweet

"Love You Coach! Congratulations and well deserved. Go Green!"

Expand Tweet

"One of the best stand up coaches ever," one fan posted.

"💚🤍. Yooper Pride!! 👍," another user added.

Expand Tweet

Tom Izzo's Michigan State comes back from halftime deficit to beat Oregon

Michigan State fought back from a 14-point halftime deficit to defeat Oregon. The Spartans outscored the Ducks 50-24 to complete the comeback and move half a game behind Purdue in the race for the top spot in the Big Ten Conference.

Jase Richardson scored 18 of his career-high 29 points in the second half to lift the No. 9-ranked Michigan State to a big victory. The Spartans bounced back from two consecutive losses to USC and UCLA and inflicted the Ducks' fifth straight loss of the season and six in its last seven games.

Jaxon Kohler added a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds while Tre Holloman and Jaden Akins scored 13 and 10 points, respectively for Michigan State. Jackson Shelstad scored 18 of his 22 points in the first half to lead Oregon's offense. Kwame Evans contributed 10 points.

Michigan State will host Indiana at the Breslin Center on Tuesday while Oregon takes on Northwestern at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here