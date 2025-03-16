“I got straight D’s”: When Dan Hurley’s wife Andrea revealed how she was about to fail while writing UConn HC’s research paper

Andrea Sirakides-Hurley, the wife of UConn coach Dan Hurley, revealed in an interview in September 2024 that she had nearly failed to finish college because she was helping her husband finish his studies in Seton Hall.

Ad

She told Emmy Award-winning journalist Graham Bensinger in his show "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" she had to sacrifice her studies to help Dan finish his research paper and graduate.

"I got him out of Seton Hall," Andrea Hurley said. "I forwent my studies and my poor dad—rest his soul—I had to grab my report card out of the mailbox because I got straight D's on my last semester because I was getting him out by writing his paper." (12:05)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Andrea Hurley added that she submitted the paper to Dan's professor instead of him. Dan Hurley graduated from Seton Hall in 1996 and married Andrea the following year.

Dan Hurley recounted his college stint in Seton Hall.

"Having to have the backbone to fight through that and continue to kind of stay in the game and then have the ability to look in the mirror and acknowledge that happened to you. I don't ever want to feel like that about myself ever again," the UConn coach said. (13:12)

Ad

After coaching Wagner College and Rhode Island between 2010 and 2018, Dan Hurley was hired by UConn to lead the men's basketball program. In six seasons, the son of high school coaching legend Bob Hurley Sr. helped the Huskies reach the NCAA Tournament four times, including back-to-back national titles in 2023 and 2024.

Dan Hurley and UConn will wait until Sunday to know the team's fate in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

UConn (23-10) exhausted its final opportunity to gain an automatic berth in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, losing to Creighton in the Big East Tournament semifinals on Friday. Dan Hurley has to wait to see if his team will make it to the tournament and how tough the journey will be.

Ad

The NCAA selection committee will announce the seedings of the 68 teams competing in the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET at CBS. The league determines its Top 68 teams using their winning record and above-average ratings as key metrics. So, Hurley's Huskies have a good chance of claiming an at-large bid in the tournament.

However, it is a matter of what seed and bracket the defending back-to-back champions will get in March Madness, owing to their inconsistent showing in the 2024-25 season.

Ad

Some bracket experts place UConn in the No. 8 seed in the first round, where it has to hurdle the No. 9 seed. If the Huskies win the first round, they would likely face the top seed in the region for the second round.

UConn fans will tune in live on Selection Sunday to witness their team's ranking and which path the Huskies will go through to make it deep into the tournament and earn a chance to secure a Final Four slot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here