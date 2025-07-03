"I am a hard-ass": When Geno Auriemma opened up on driving force behind UConn's championship success 

Geno Auriemma is a serial winner. Ever since being hired by UConn in 1985, he has won 12 national titles, the most of any college basketball coach.

In March 2013, when Auriemma made his 25th appearance in the NCAA Tournament with the Huskies, he shared the driving force behind his success.

"I am a hard-ass," Auriemma said when asked if he considered himself as much (per ESPN). "But we wouldn't have had all the accomplishments we have as a basketball program if that's all I was. Players would have stopped listening to me, and I would have been run out of coaching if that's all I was."

"So I think we win because I am, because I demand sometimes more than they can give. But I don't know what that is until I find out you can't give it."

Along with his 12 national championships, Auriemma has also led the Huskies to 24 Big East regular season titles, 25 Big East tournament titles, seven AAC regular season titles and seven AAC tournament titles.

Auriemma has been named the Naismith Coach of the Year eight times and the AP Coach of the Year nine times. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

UConn HC Geno Auriemma has no intention of retiring anytime soon

UConn HC Geno Auriemma - Source: Getty

After winning a record-extending 12th national title with UConn in April, Geno Auriemma confirmed that he was returning to the program for his 41st season.

"At some point, it's going to be 'I wish I could stay longer, but I'm just not good enough to coach this team anymore and they deserve better,'" Auriemma said in April when asked about his plans to retire (per Sports Illustrated). "And when that time comes, I hope I have the sense to step away and leave it in the hands of someone who's better equipped at that time to do it."

Auriemma's UConn beat Dawn Staley's South Carolina in the national title game earlier this year. The win ended the Huskies' nine-year championship drought.

Auriemma will be aiming to build on his legacy even further next season to win a 13th national title with the Huskies.

