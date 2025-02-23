"I would immediately not even interview anybody else": Rick Pitino makes his feelings known on who should replace Mike Woodson at Indiana

St. John's coach Rick Pitino is lobbying for his Ole Miss counterpart, Chris Beard, to become the next head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers. During an appearance on "Pardon My Take" on Friday, Pitino was asked by host Dan Katz about the upcoming coaching vacancy and didn’t hesitate to pitch Beard for the job.

“If I was the AD at Indiana I would immediately not even interview anybody else and hire one of the premiere coaches in all of college basketball and that’s Chris Beard‚" the former national champion coach said.

Beard, who rose to fame in 2019 when he guided Texas Tech to the NCAA Tournament final against Virginia, has held head coaching positions at Little Rock, Texas Tech and Texas before accepting the Ole Miss job. Pitino described the 52-year-old as a tough, hard-nosed coach who would be a great fit for Indiana’s style of play.

"I wouldn't even think about another person. He's perfect for that job. He's tough, hard-nosed," said Pitino, who first observed Beard’s coaching style when the Texas Tech staff invited him to speak to the team.

"I watched two days of practice and I always judge a coach by his practices, and I have to tell you, those are some of the best practices and meetings with his team that I've ever witnessed," Pitino added.

In 10 seasons as Division I coach, Beard holds a record of 210-92. He has led his teams to six NCAA Tournament appearances and is on track for another bid this season, as Ole Miss is currently 19-8 overall and 8-6 in the SEC.

Rick Pitino believes Chris Beard would 'kill it at Indiana'

Rick Pitino admitted he's a fan of Chris Beard and believes that with the right players, he could turn Indiana into a top-tier program.

"Now I am a gigantic fan of Chris Beard, and I think he would kill it at Indiana," he said. "He'd have them in the top five to seven every single year."

"Remember, he brought Texas Tech to the championship game and could have won it if that young man from Virginia didn't hit that corner shot. So, he's a superstar, top-three coach in my estimation."

Beard worked for former Indiana coach Bob Knight when the three-time national champion was at Texas Tech. Before taking the Ole Miss job, he was fired at Texas following an arrest on a third-degree felony charge of assault. The charge was later dismissed.

Indiana failed to make the NCAA Tournament last season and is in danger of missing it again under coach Mike Woodson. The Hoosiers are currently 15-11 (6-9 in the Big Ten), despite having key players such as Malik Reneau, Luke Goode, Mackenzie Mgbako and Oumar Ballo in their lineup.

Rumors have swirled regarding Woodson’s potential replacement, with Michigan’s Dusty May and former Butler and Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens emerging as possible candidates.

Ole Miss gave Beard a contract extension in March 2024, but the school has not publicly disclosed the contract details.

