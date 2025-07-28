“I am indeed crying”: College hoops fans get emotional as UConn’s Azzi Fudd celebrates special fan on her quinceañera

College basketball fans were touched by UConn guard Azzi Fudd's gesture to an aspiring Puerto Rican basketball player, who celebrated her quinceañera (15th birthday) at the two-day camp named after the Huskies superstar.Overtime WBB captured the heartwarming moment on its Instagram page, posting an emotional caption that read:&quot;This camper flew from Puerto Rico to meet Azzi instead of having a quinceañera so Azzi made sure we celebrated 😭 I’m crying, you’re crying, we’re all crying @azzi35.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis caused college hoops fans to post emotional messages on the social media site, showing their happiness for the teenager, named Shayla. She had her dream come true after attending the two-day camp while celebrating her 15th birthday.&quot;I am indeed crying ❤️,&quot; one fan wrote.Top reaction for the Azzi Fudd article (Image Source: @overtimewbb/Instagram)Another fan dubbed her the second coming of the late Princess Diana.&quot;Welcome back Princess Diana 🙌🏾,&quot; the fan said.No. 2 fan reaction (Image Source: @overtimewbb/Instagram)Other fans showered praises on Fudd, with some expressing their love for the senior UConn star.other reactions to Azzi Fudd IG photos (Image Source: @overtimewbb/Instagram)The &quot;Azzi Fudd's Hooping for a Cure&quot; basketball camp was held for the ninth year on July 27-28 at St. John's College High School in Washington, DC. Young boys and girls aged 7-18 took part in the event.Azzi Fudd notes hard times during recovery from major knee injuriesUConn guard Azzi Fudd described the period where she recovered from two ACL tears on her knees as the most difficult time of her life.During an interview with Fox News, the 5-foot-11 star said that she has to manage recovering from the surgery and rehabilitation and the uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic worsened the situation.However, her ability to take something positive from every difficult moment kept her up emotionally and psychologically. She also learned how to respond to simple body aches and how to handle the situation perfectly.Her comeback from injury was worth admiring, as she stepped up in the Final Four to help UConn win its first national women's basketball title in nine years and 12th overall, beating South Carolina in the final.Fudd's efforts rewarded her with the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament and she'll be coming back next season to help the Huskies defend the title.