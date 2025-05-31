“I just love you so much”: Jada Gyamfi, Calie Levin and more adore Kylie Feuerbach’s snaps with Iowa teammates and more

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kylie Feuerbach is enjoying the offseason travelling to different countries and exploring new places. On Friday, Feuerbach uploaded snaps from her cross-country vacation on Instagram, some of which were spent with her teammates, such as the graduating Sydney Affolter.

This has since gotten the attention of many, especially her teammates from the Iowa program. In the recently concluded campaign, Feuerbach and the rest of the Hawkeyes finished with an overall record of 23-11, 10-8 during Big Ten conference play, and reached the second round of this year's national tournament.

"A glimpse into the past 10 days in 5 countries✈️🌍📸🫶🏼," Feuerbach captioned with several emojis.

The Hawkeyes' camaraderie is seemingly strong as several key cogs such as Jada Gyamfi and Callie Levin adored Feuerbach's upload.

"I just love you so much," standout forward Jada Gyamfi shared as Feuerbach responded with, "Okay, well, I love you more."

(image credits: @kyliefeuerbach on Instagram)

"I really want that bike in the second to last pic...So me," now second-year key cog Callie Levin claimed with an emoji before Feuerbach backed it up by saying, "Real."

(image credits: @kyliefeuerbach on Instagram)

"Miss you," Levin posted in another comment with a red heart emoji.

(image credits: @kyliefeuerbach on Instagram)

"Beautiful!!," incoming senior Taylor McCabe commented and Feuerbach responded, "I know you would love these places."

(image credits: @kyliefeuerbach on Instagram)

"AMAZIN'," spitfire scorer Lucy Olsen exclaimed as Feuerbach then replied with, "LOVE YOU GF."

(image credits: @kyliefeuerbach on Instagram)

"So awesome," sophomore guard Taylor Stremlow said before Feuerbach replied, "I have a British accent like you now."

(image credits: @kyliefeuerbach on Instagram)

"Travelling baddies," senior AJ Ediger wrote in one comment and then followed up another with three heart-eyes emojis.

(image credits: @kyliefeuerbach on Instagram)

In her four years of college basketball, the first being with the Iowa State Cyclones and the last three seasons having spent with coach Jan Jensen's Hawkeyes, Feuerbach averaged 4.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. In the 2024-25 season, she has ramped that up with 6.7 markers, 2.1 boards and 1.3 dimes a contest.

Kylie Feuerbach got love from Megan Olbrys

Besides former, current and incoming Iowa Hawkeyes players showing their adoration towards Kylie Feuerbach's post, a standout from another program also joined in the comments.

Incoming Massachusetts Minutewomen senior Megan Olbrys also dropped a two-word reaction on Feuerbach's cross-country vacation upload.

"Soo cutee," Olbrys shared with Feuerbach responding with, "Miss you."

(image credits: @kyliefeuerbach on Instagram)

Olbrys has wrapped up her junior year of college basketball with coach Mike Leflar's Minutewomen in the 2024-25 season after spending her first two years with the Villanova Wildcats.

The Norwood, Massachusetts native averaged career-high numbers of 14.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 steals per game, in which she and her team finished with an overall record of 17-15, 11-7 in A-10 play.

