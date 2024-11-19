Five-star freshman VJ Edgecombe poked fun at his athletic abilities after the Baylor guard put in another highlight-reel-worthy performance against Tarleton State on Sunday night.

The 6-foot-4 Edgecombe produced three spectacular dunks during the game and sportswriter/podcast host Jackson Posey overheard the Bahamas native joking about his unreal athleticism.

"I can't lay up the ball. I gotta go dunk everything," Edgecombe said.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The freshman guard bucked a slow start against Gonzaga, bouncing back with double-figure games against Arkansas and Sam Houston. He extended his double-digit scoring streak to three games after scoring 17 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field and 8-of-11 from the free-throw line.

The Victory International Institute and Long Island Lutheran product grabbed four rebounds from the offensive glass and had two assists in 24 minutes. Edgecombe also showed supreme stuff on the defensive end, tallying four blocks and three steals.

The athletic guard averages 11.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. He needs to improve on his field goal shooting as he has shot 36.6% from the field.

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor show strength in big win over Tarleton State

VJ Edgecombe was one of the six Baylor players who scored 10 points or more in the Bears' 104-41 massacre of Tarleton State on Sunday night at the Foster Pavilion.

Edgecombe's 17 points was the second leading scorer for Scott Drew's men with Jalen Celestine leading all scorers with 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-pointers.

Jeremy Roach added 14 points on four triples while freshman Robert Wright III contributed 12. Jayden Nunn and Josh Ojianwuna finished with 11 and 10 markers for No. 12-ranked Baylor, which improved to 3-1 and 2-0 at home.

The Bears shot 51.7% from the field, including 46.9% from the 3-point line. Baylor showed aggressiveness on the paint, making 27 of 36 free throw attempts and scored 28 points in the paint.

The 2021 NCAA champions ruled the non-scoring statistical categories, dominating the rebounding department, 41-18. Baylor lorded over the assists (22-11), steals (15-3) and blocks (7-3) in its best game of the 2024-25 college basketball season.

The Bears will troop to VJ Edgecombe's home country in the Bahamas for the two-day Bahamas Championship at the Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau. They will initially meet No. 22 St. John's on Nov. 21. Other teams taking part in the two-day event are Tennessee and Virginia.

What can you say about VJ Edgecombe's performance against Tarleton State? Let us know your views in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here