“I look at NIL space as a challenge”: When $12 million worth Dawn Staley reiterated her aim to make South Carolina competitive 

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley stressed that she wants her team to be competitive yearly. She added that she uses the NIL space the school has allotted to the Gamecocks to pick the best talent available in the high school ranks and transfer portal.

Staley (whose net worth is $12 million as per Celebrity Net Worth), was a guest on a special episode of "The ETCs" with Eddie Gonzalez in November 2023. The three-time national champion coach discussed how she maximizes the NIL funding to secure the commitments of highly-rated recruits and form a competitive team each year.

"I look at the NIL space as a challenge. We may not have the most [in terms of NIL deals] but I want to be competitive," Staley said.

The former Virginia Cavaliers guard and WNBA player insisted players will be developed into future stars and earn the NIL deals they deserve when they commit to South Carolina and play with the team.

"I want to be competitive when it comes to recruiting young people. I don't want that [NIL deals] to be the factor. If someone beats us out by $25,000 or $50,000, I don't want that to be the determining factor but I will say the things that we equip our players with. It will more than bring in the money that they deserve," she added.

Staley also noted that she's fine if a player she wants to recruit seeks greener pastures. However, she pointed out that such a player would miss the invaluable lessons she would gain while playing in a championship-caliber program like South Carolina.

Three South Carolina players are in the Top 20 NIL valuations list in the 2024-25 women's college basketball season: MiLaysia Fulwiley (No. 12), Chloe Kitts (No. 16) and Raven Johnson (No. 17). Furthermore, Bree Hall is ranked No. 21 and Te-Hina Paopao is No. 32 as per On3.com.

Dawn Staley, South Carolina seek 44th straight win against formidable UCLA

Dawn Staley and her South Carolina Gamecocks are set for a tough matchup on Sunday, visiting No. 5 UCLA at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Both teams are currently unbeaten and the Gamecocks (5-0) will aim for their 44th straight victory that dates back to their 38-0 sweep of the 2023-24 season.

On the other hand, the Bruins (4-0) are coming off two straight games where they beat their opponents by at least 37 points. UCLA coach Cori Chase will bank on center Lauren Betts, forward Time Gardiner and Kiki Rice in their clash against the defending champions.

South Carolina will count on the combination of Fulwiley, Kitts, Paopao and Johnson to keep their unbeaten streak intact. In the last three games, the No. 1 Gamecocks have beaten their opponents by an average of 38.3 points, with their last outing being a 77-45 victory over Clemson.

