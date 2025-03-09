"I'm not this brutal": Dan Hurley's wife Andrea Hurley has a cheeky reaction to her "garbage" story

Dan Hurley's wife, Andrea Hurley, is a popular figure in Connecticut. The UConn Huskies coach's wife is a fixture on social media, where she regularly shows support for the Huskies men's basketball team.

Ad

Andrea knows a thing or two about comedic timing, as evidenced by a clip on Instagram. In that clip, an interviewer asked Hurley about cleaning habits around the Hurley house. The Huskies' first lady replied in a curt manner:

"Does (former Villanova head coach) Jay Wright take the garbage out?"

An Instagram user @badchoicdmilk_ posted the clip, and Andrea Hurley made the repost with the caption:

"Omg... I swear I'm not this brutal 🫣"

Ad

Trending

https://www.instagram.com/stories/ahurley1211/3584590514545114371/ - Andrea Hurley's Instagram

Andrea has been married to Dan Hurley for over 25 years. The couple met in the '90s while attending Seton Hall, and the rest is history. They share two sons, Danny and Andrew.

Ad

Andrea and Dan tied the knot in 1997 and welcomed their first son, Danny Hurley, in 1999. The couple had their second child, Andrew Hurley, in 2002. Danny played basketball at Seton Hall University while Andrew hooped at UConn under the guidance of his father.

What's next for Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies?

Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies will not win their third consecutive national championship. The team endured a forgettable 2024/25 college basketball season that culminated in missing out on March Madness.

Ad

Hence, Hurley will need to rebuild a stagnant UConn roster. The team has lost a number of key pieces since its national championship win and hasn't replaced such players.

Hurley must double recruitment efforts and bring in players ready to compete from Week 1. Just look at Cooper Flagg's heroics with the Duke Blue Devils and how the freshman has made Duke fans start dreaming.

Expand Tweet

In the meantime, the Huskies will look to go as far as possible in the Big East Tournament. They're on a four-game winning streak and will fancy their chances in the mini-tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here