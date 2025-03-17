Bobby Hurley once recalled how Coach K's pitch led him to commit to Duke. In an interview with The Field of 68 in 2022, the Arizona State coach reflected on his college recruitment.

Ad

"I grew up in Big East country, so I was looking at Syracuse and St. John's, Villanova, Seton Hall, schools like that," Hurley said. "I just went on my visit (to Duke), and I was blown away on the visit."

Ad

Trending

Hurley was impressed by the passion for basketball in the Carolinas and how meaningful the sport is there. He recalls connecting with then-coach Mike Krzyzewski over point guard-specific dialogue and feeling like the team had a family-esque environment.

"I wasn't close to being ready to commit," Hurley said. "That was my first visit."

Texas Tech at Arizona State - Source: Imagn

As the interview progressed, Hurley discussed how tired he was at the end of his visit to Duke and how he just wanted to go home. However, Coach K was influential, and on the flight back to Hurley's home in Jersey, the coach wore him down.

Ad

"At the end of the flight, as we're landing, he's like, 'Bob, you know what? You're our guy. I want you here, but we're having another point guard in next weekend, and I think he's going to take it. So, if you really want it, you should take it,'" Hurley recalled. "That made me think. He really had to do it, kind of put a gun to my head there."

Ad

Texas Tech at Arizona State - Source: Imagn

The pressure from Coach K worked. Ahead of the coach's home visit with Hurley's family, the point guard made his decision.

Ad

"I told my mom and dad, 'I'm done. I don't want to listen to this anymore. I'm going to Duke, that's it,'" Hurley said.

USA TODAY Sports-Historical - Source: Imagn

Bobby Hurley's 'courageous' time under Coach K

Bobby Hurley played under Coach K at Duke from 1989-1993. He helped lead the Blue Devils to two National Championship titles and became NCAA's all-time leader in assists.

Ad

The point guard became well decorated during his time at Duke. He was a two-time All-American, three-time All-ACC pick, two-time NCAA All-Final Four honoree and the Most Outstanding Player of the 1992 NCAA Final Four.

USA TODAY Sports-Historical - Source: Imagn

Hurley received high praise from Coach K.

Ad

"The most courageous player I ever coached was Bobby Hurley," Coach K said. "Even when I myself felt stifled by moments of doubt, I could look into Bobby's eyes and find the confidence to proceed. My job in coaching was to give him the freedom to boldly follow his instincts."

Hurley went on to be the seventh pick in the 1993 NBA draft and was inducted into the Duke Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011. He became a big part of the Blue Devils basketball history, and it's all thanks to Coach K's influence on his visit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here