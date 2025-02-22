"I root for my players": Rick Pitino explains why he supports Mark Pope, Mick Cronin & more

Rick Pitino has been coaching for decades, and the legendary tactician has seen some of his former players rise to the ranks of head coaches.

Pitino always keeps an eye on his protégés and wishes them the best. According to On3, he said:

"I root for Louisville because they have Peyton Siva on their coaching staff. I root for my players. I have always rooted for my players. I watch them on the television and the pros.

The NCAA icon continued,

"I watch them coaching. Mick Cronin at UCLA, Billy Donovan with the (Chicago) Bulls. All my guys out there, Travis Ford was with St. Louis, Mark Pope, and now Kevin Willard with the Maryland Terrapins. I root for my guys.”

How are coaches from Rick Pitino's coaching tree performing this season?

Rick Pitino has one of the most influential coaching trees in modern basketball. His former players and assistants are coaching at both the NCAA and NBA levels, leading some of the most storied programs and franchises.

Peyton Siva is an assistant coach with the Louisville Cardinals, his alma mater. Siva enjoyed a solid professional career, playing in the NBA and Europe. The Cardinals currently have a 21-6 record in the regular season.

Billy Donovan has been coaching in the NBA since 2015 — first with the OKC Thunder and now with the Chicago Bulls, where he took over in 2020. TYhisThis season, the Bulls are struggling. They sit at 22-34 and are on track for an early exit from playoff contention.

Mark Pope is with the Kentucky Wildcats and has done a solid job. The Wildcats are 21-4 and on track to play in the playoffs.

Kevin Willard coaches the Maryland Terrapins and keeps the program competitive. The Terrapins are 21-6 and are in the AP Top 25 with just a few games left in the regular season.

