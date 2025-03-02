“I stand by that, I’m not”: Azzi Fudd gives hilarious response to Geno Auriemma pinpointing one flaw in UConn star

UConn guard Azzi Fudd hilariously responded to coach Geno Auriemma's claim that she isn't a good decision-maker. In a media availability session by the Huskies before their game against Marquette on Saturday, Fudd responded to a question regarding what made her decide to join the senior night after the game.

She first addressed Auriemma's take on her decision-making skills before expounding on her presence for the event:

"I heard coach mention that I'm not a great decision maker and I stand by that, I'm not," Fudd said before assuring the media that she will attend the senior night (0:35).

"I've been really focusing on trying to stay present this year and trying to just give this year all I've got and I didn't want me worrying about what I'm going to kind of play into just my mindset now. So I was like, 'well I'd rather have a senior night just in case.' So yeah I'm doing it," she added (0:42).

The redshirt senior will likely start alongside Paige Bueckers in the team's final Big East regular season game before heading to the conference tournament where they await the winner of the No. 8 vs No. 9-seeded teams. The Big East Tournament will be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville.

Azzi Fudd has started in 20 of 24 games for the Huskies this season, averaging 12.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. The 5-foot-11 guard is shooting a career-high 48.6% clip from the field, including 45.9% from the 3-point line.

Azzi Fudd is proud of what Caroline Ducharme has achieved since coming back from injury

UConn guard Azzi Fudd said she is proud of the progress made by her teammate Caroline Ducharme, who recently returned from a head injury that sidelined her since the 2023-24 season.

Huskies coach Geno Auriemma inserted the guard into the lineup in the latter part of the fourth quarter in the team's 86-47 win over Butler on Feb. 22. The 6-foot-2 guard played again five days later in the last two minutes against Creighton.

Fudd praised her teammate for what she was able to accomplish, considering her head injury sidelined her for 15 months:

"I give her props because she comes in every day and is an incredible teammate and most of the time has a smile on her face," Fudd said (2:33). "To finally see her like have finally see all this hard work that she's been putting in pay off. I know when she went in at the Butler game. I just had tears in my eyes and I'm just so proud of her."

Ducharme is expected to play against Marquette in UConn's last regular season game on Sunday at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs. The Huskies aim to sweep the Big East Conference regular season to gain a better seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

