"I think this is it": Rutgers' freshman star Ace Bailey recalls the moment he decided to commit to the Scarlet Knights

Big Ten Network shared an exclusive interview with Rutgers' freshman guard Ace Bailey on their Instagram account Tuesday. In the video clip, Bailey reflected on the moment he first knew he would become a Scarlet Knight.

When Bailey visited Jersey Mike's Arena for a Jan. 15, 2023 matchup between Ohio State and Rutgers, he immediately felt at home.

"That's the day I got welcomed to the Knighthood," Bailey said.

The Scarlet Knights pulled off a narrow 68-64 win over the Buckeyes in that matchup, and Bailey committed to play at Rutgers in November.

The young star shared his memories of that impactful game with Big Ten Network, including how head coach Steve Pikiell took time to interact with the prospects even during the tense overtime, and how Rutgers fans taught him the school's signature chant.

"I think this is it," Bailey recalls telling his mother after the game.

Bailey told the coaches his plan to commit that same day.

Ace Bailey's breakout freshman season

Ace Bailey has already established himself as an essential member of the Scarlet Knights squad, starting in 20 of the team's 22 games this season and averaging 34 minutes on the court. He's averaging 20.2 points per game with an impressive 38.5% 3-point percentage.

The young guard was uncharacteristically off his game in Rutgers' most recent contest, a 66-63 loss to No. 24 Michigan. He made only 20% of his field goals and missed all seven of his 3-point attempts. However, this performance can't overshadow his dominance in the previous game. In a Jan. 29 win over Northwestern, Bailey put up 37 points and shot a season-high 62.5% from 3-point range.

“They gave me the ball when it was time to give me the ball, and I went to work," Bailey explained about his performance against the Wildcats.

With that performance, Bailey became the first Division I freshman to score multiple 35-point games on the road since Trae Young did so in 2017-18. He currently averages the most points per game for a freshman in the NCAA this season and is 11th overall for NCAA points per game in 2024-25.

Bailey is thriving with the Scarlet Knights, thanks to the Jan. 2023 visit to Jersey Mike's Arena that determined Rutgers would be his home.

