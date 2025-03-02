“I took a shot at other team’s basket”: When Azzi Fudd shared embarrassing first memory of playing basketball as Paige Bueckers smirked

Superstar teammates Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers retain the ability to make each other laugh. Maybe that's the positive takeaway from when UConn stars Fudd and Bueckers sat down together for a joint COVID-era "interview". The two discussed their hoops lives, but one of Fudd's stories of her own mishaps left Bueckers visibly amused at her future teammate's childhood silliness.

Fuzz told the story in April 2020 via her YouTube channel:

"I was in first grade. I don't even know if I scored that game. But I took a shot on the other team's basket. It would have been the game-winner for them... but it rolled out of the basket. So if I had made it, the other team would have won. But I missed. So we won."

Yes, the future UConn star almost pulled off the most embarrassing play possible. Fudd nearly won the game for the other team. Fortunately for her, the shot at the wrong basket rolled off and left it as a memory. Based on Paige Bueckers' reaction, it's safe to assume that the star guard wasn't taking shots at the opposing team's hoop.

Injuries have been a consistent worry throughout Azzi Fudd's career

The biggest problem Azzi Fudd has faced in her career has been an unfortunate number of injuries. As a freshman, Fudd missed 11 games due to a foot injury and in her sophomore season, Fudd had a knee injury that kept her out of nine games. She returned, and re-injured the knee within two weeks, causing her to miss 13 games.

Only two games into her junior season, Fudd tore her right ACL and meniscus and missed the rest of the season. Even with a relatively healthy season in 2024-25, Fudd has only played a total of 67 collegiate games. She has now missed about as many games as she has played.

When she's on the court, Azzi Fudd has been outstanding. Her 13.0 points per game for her career tracks well with 12.8 ppg this season. This year, she's connecting on 49% of her shots, including 46% from 3-point range. Fudd is at 93% at the foul line this year and 91% for her career.

Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong leading UConn in dominant season

The 27-3 Huskies have one more regular season game against Marquette and UConn has won its last six games. The three losses on the season came to Notre Dame, USC and Tennessee, all premier women's hoops programs. Only the USC game was played at home.

With senior Paige Bueckers (18.6 ppg) and freshman Sarah Strong (16.1 ppg, 8.0 rebounds per game) teaming with Fudd, the Huskies enter March with a solid shot at a deep NCAA Tournament run.

Fudd is trying to determine whether to take a redshirt season for her lost 2023-24 season, but did go through Senior Day. She may return to UConn or try her skills at the WNBA next.

